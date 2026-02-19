New Telegraph

February 19, 2026
Parts Of Nigeria Witness Partial System Collapse

Nigeria Thrown Into Darkness As National Grid Collapses

Some parts of Nigeria witnessed partial electricity system collapse on Thursday. Some of the affected states include: Anambra Enugu, Ebonyi and Imo as well as some parts of Abia State which operate from national electricity supply system.

Group Head, Corporate Communications, The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC), Emeka Ezeh, confirmed it in a statement to EEDC’s customers titled: Notice of partial system collapse.

The statement read: “The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC) wishes to inform its customers across the South-East that it experienced a partial system collapse today, at about 11:54 am.

“This resulted in the power outage currently experienced by customers served by our subsidiary companies—MainPower, TransPower, FirstPower, NewEra, and EastLand.

“The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained, but we are on standby, awaiting restoration of supply.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this development has caused our esteemed customers.”

