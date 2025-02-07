Parts Of Lagos Thrown Into Darkness

Share

Success Nwogu

The Ikeja Electric on Friday announced that some areas in Lagos have been thrown into darkness.

The transmission company in a statement received by New Telegraph stated that the affected areas include some places in Ojodu, Alagbado, King Avenue, Express, River Valley and Yakoyo.

The statement read: “The disruption in power supply you are currently experiencing is due to load limitation from Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) ( fault on Ogba 100 MVA transformer) which has impacted the following feeders under our Ikeja Business Unit: Ojodu 11kv; Alagbado 11kv; King Avenue 11kv; Express 11kv; River Valley 11kv; Yakoyo 11kv and New Ojodu 33kv.

“We are working closely with all stakeholders to ensure it is resolved and normalcy restored as soon as possible.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this has caused since the forced outage began.”

