Parts Of Abuja, Nassarawa, Niger, Kogi Thrown Into Darkness

Some parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Nasarawa, Niger, and Kogi states have been thrown into darkness as a result of limited energy supply from the national grid.

While confirming the sad development, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, in a notice released on X yesterday, also stated that it is currently monitoring the situation, adding that normalcy would return as soon as the supply from the grid improves.

The statement read in part: “We are keenly aware of the current low power supply and outages being experienced by customers across our franchise area.

“Several locations are currently facing significant disruptions as a result of limited energy supply from the grid.

“Our technical team is closely monitoring the situation in real time and remains fully committed to restoring normal service at the earliest possible time, as soon as our grid allocation improves.”