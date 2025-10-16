Partnerships Built On Values Can Expand Educational Access, Give Hopes To Families –First Lady

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has said that partnerships built on shared values could expand educational access and give hope to Nigerian families. Mrs Tinubu said this said this yesterday in Banjul, The Gambia, where First Ladies in Africa meet to address health gaps and women issues on the continent.

At the 12th edition of the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Committee Meeting, the Nigerian First Lady who reiterated some of the achievements of the Renewed Hope Initiative, which she stressed continued to give hope to families across Nigeria, focusing on education, health, economic empowerment , social investment and agriculture.

“These programmes are to compliment the efforts of the administration of my husband, President Bola Tinubu, towards a better life for the Nigerian families.

“In health, RHI has so far donated $2million dollars (naira equivalent) to support advocacy and treatment for cervical cancer tuberculosis as part of our commitment to eliminate both diseases by 2030 among other health interventions in collaboration with local and international partners.”