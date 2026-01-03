Partnership: LSSTF CEO Appreciate Donors, Corporate Partners

…Promise safer Lagos In 2026

The Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) has opened the year with a strong message of appreciation and renewed partnership, commending its donors and corporate partners for their extraordinary commitment to the security and stability of Lagos State throughout 2025.

In a New Year statement issued on behalf of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Board of Trustees, Management, and staff of the Fund, the Executive Secretary/CEO of LSSTF, Dr Ayodele Ogunsan, praised donors for going beyond financial contributions to demonstrate trust, shared responsibility, and a deep belief in collective security.

Your contributions, Ogunsan observed, ‘over the past year represented far more than financial support. They reflected trust, shared responsibility, and a collective commitment to safeguarding lives, property, and the economic vitality of Lagos State.

“With your partnership, the Fund was able to strengthen the capacity of security agencies, enhance operational effectiveness, and respond meaningfully to evolving security needs across the State.’

The Governor deeply values the enduring partnership between the public and private sectors as a model of how collaborative security funding can deliver measurable impact, not only for Lagos which is Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre and West Africa’s economic hub, but for the nation as a whole.

“Looking ahead to 2026, the Fund expressed optimism about consolidating gains recorded in the past year, deepening strategic partnerships, and welcoming new donors who share its vision of a secure, resilient, and investor-friendly Lagos State. ‘

As we step into 2026, we look forward with optimism – building on the progress achieved, deepening existing partnerships, and welcoming new donors and partners who share our vision for a secure and resilient Lagos State.’

With emerging security realities demanding innovation and sustained support, LSSTF said continued collaboration will be key to staying ahead of threats.

‘We are confident that, together, we can sustain the gains recorded and respond effectively to emerging security challenges in the year ahead,’ Ogunsan concluded.