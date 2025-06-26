Partnership, Education, Standardised Regulations Key To Safety Of Urban Mobility–experts

Share

Stakeholders drawn from the transportation sector and law enforcement agencies have canvassed the need for collaborative approach, increased safety education as well as standardized regulations to address security challenges arising from ride-hailing services in Nigeria.

In his welcome address at the inDrive Safety Education Summit 2.0 held on Friday, June 20, 2025, the Country Representative, inDrive Nigeria, Timothy Oladimeji stated that the summit was conceived with the aim of fashioning out insights that would help the platform to work with other stakeholders with a view to ensuring safety of both drivers and riders while also bridging users’ education gap about its safety features.

Oladimeji explained that safety remains a collective responsibility which all stakeholders including riders and drivers must take cognizance of.

He disclosed that inDrive has invested heavily on technology to improve its safety features such that even before a rider gets on a trip, safety is already guaranteed.

Delivering his keynote address, Commissioner for Transportation, Lagos State, Oluwaseun Osiyemi who was represented by the Director, Public Transport and Commuter Services (PTCS), Engr. Adebayo Olusoji, described the gathering convened by inDrive as a testament to the collective commitment of stakeholders to creating safer environments for citizens.

At a panel session titled” Strengthening Driver & Passenger Trust”, Osiyemi explained that it has become imperative to strengthen collaborations, and address the challenges faced in the journey towards safer urban mobility.

Highlighting some of the steps necessary to make urban mobility safe, he identified the need to prioritize strengthening of interagency coordination through concerted efforts of various government bodies, transport authorities, law enforcement, and even private sector players must come together.

According to him, creating streamlined communication channels and fostering a spirit of collaboration among these entities would open doors to innovative solutions that address the pressing issues of traffic congestion, road safety, and emergency response.

“We have seen the impact that enhanced coordination can have in mitigating crises and ensuring quick and effective responses to emergencies.

Whether it’s through shared data systems, joint training exercises, or collaborative policy-making, the benefits of interagency coordination are vast.

It is time we leverage our collective knowledge and resources to create a harmonized approach to urban mobility,” he said.

Share