Partnership: AIO Strengthens Ties With Nigerian Insurers

The African Insurers Organisation (AIO) has moved to strengthen collaboration with the Nigerian insurance market while pledging more value in return for insurance companies of its member countries.

The Secretary General of the AIO, Mr. Jean Baptiste, said this during an official visit to the Nigerian Insurance Market in company of the AIO’s Communication and Public Relations Officer, Mr Charles Moki, hosted by the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) in Lagos.

The visit of the AIO officials to Nigeria began with a meeting with the NIA Chairman, Mr Kunle Ahmed, flagged by the management of the NIA, led by the DirectorGeneral, Mrs Bola Odukale, on Monday, May 5, 2025, followed by a meeting with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of AIO member companies in Nigeria.

The visit extended to other arms of the industry on Tuesday and ended with a dinner organised by the NIA on Wednesday for the AIO officials, Past Chairman of the AIO, Mr Tope Smart, board member of the AIO, Mr Eddie Efekoha, and principal officers of various arms of the insurance industry.

Mr. Baptiste commended the growth and potential of the Nigerian insurance on market, noting that the AIO has been led by Nigerian business leaders in the last 13 years.

“This is significant because it reflects strong support for the system and the organization. Nigeria contributes the highest number of delegates to AIO events yearly; hence, we are here to open conversation with our Nigerian members and ready to consider your remarks and suggestions to serve you better.

“I am impressed by the Nigerian insurance market’s resilience and potential for growth. The industry has shown remarkable progress, and I believe that with the right support and guidance, it can become a driving force in Africa’s economy,” he said.

The Secretary General highlighted the organization’s achievements, including convincing the AfCTA Secretariat that AIO is the rightful voice of the African insurance industry.

According to him, the AIO is working on a feasibility study to harmonize regulatory frameworks across Africa, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and funding from the Africa Reinsurance Corporation.

This, he said, would enable companies licensed in one country to operate in another without needing a new license and, as such, promote true integration.

The Secretary General also mentioned the PanAfrican Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) developed by Afreximbank, which recognizes insurers as key stakeholders.

He invited the industry’s stakeholders to attend the AIO’s upcoming general assembly at the end of the month, which will focus on the debt burden in Africa and its impact on the insurance industry.

“The theme of our upcoming general assembly is particularly relevant to the Nigerian insurance market. “The debt burden in Africa is a pressing issue, and insurers must have a seat at the table where Africa’s future is being discussed, “he said.

