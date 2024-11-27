…Partners EU-ACC To Boost Financing, Green Economy

Share

The Office of the Special Adviser on Climate Change and Circular Economy (OCCE), Lagos State, is at the forefront of climate action and green economic development.

Created to leverage sustainable partnerships and projects that are both strategic and sustainable. The OCCE, through these partnerships has one target – climate adaptation challenges.

It also drives green economic growth in Lagos State. Recently, OCCE, at the recently concluded COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan took a significant step toward advancing sustainable development by signing an Expression of Interest (EoI) to partner with the EU-Africa Chamber of Commerce (EUACC).

According to statement by the state ministry of information and strategy, the strategic partnership between Lagos and EUACC aims to unlock climate financing, foster technology transfer, and promote green economic growth in the State, aligning with the vision of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to position Lagos as a sustainable and not just resilient mega city.

The EoI agreement outlines a shared commitment to fostering collaboration on projects aligned with UNFCCC Articles 6.2 and 6.4 goals, promoting carbon offset objectives, and driving Economic, Environmental, Social, and Governance (EESG) compliance and circular economy principles.

The partnership will focus on bankable, de-risked sustainable projects that advance Lagos State’s position as a global leader in climate action.

