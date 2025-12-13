Partisan Politics Is Off My Calling – Oyedepo

The General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, on Friday said not even $1 billion could entice him to consider joining partisan politics.

This is as he called on the members of the church to give priority to their divine calling, adding that it is in their area of calling that they can “rule their world” and be enlisted in the end-time army of God.

The renowned cleric made this comment while speaking at the impartation service of the church’s annual convocation, Shiloh 2025.

Oyedepo further pointed out the urgent needs of the times, noting the world’s desperate need for divine intervention.

He said, “In 2015, I warned the church that trouble was coming. Didn’t trouble come? Partisan politics is off my calling.

“If you give me $1 billion to join politics, I won’t, because it’s off my course.

“The world is groaning in darkness, but as embedded in Romans 8:19, the world is waiting for the earnest manifestations of the children of God. “The army of God is about to emerge to proffer solutions to national crises in the order of Joseph and Daniel. It is the day of what eyes have not seen or ears heard.” His admonition is part of its broader teachings, telling the church to remain steadfast in its God-given purposes rather than being distracted by worldly pursuits. By giving utmost attention to their calling, he stressed, believers can influence their communities and nations positively, just as biblical figures like Joseph and Daniel did.