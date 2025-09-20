Parties Should Be Funded By Govt To Prevent Hijack By Money Bags –Prof Saliu

He is currently the President of the Nigeria Political Science Association (NPSA) and a lecturer in the Department of Political Science, University of Ilorin just as he was also the Dean, Faculty of Business and Social Sciences of the institution, Prof. Hassan Saliu, in this interview with STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI, spoke on sundry national political issues Excerpts:

Some Nigerians are of the opinion that your association is too quiet on issues relating to the country’s po- litical affairs. What is your reaction to this?

It is not true. Well, before jumping into that kind of conclusion, I think peo- ple need to make a distinction between our role and the role of the politicians in nation building. Though, we don’t have the levers of power like the politicians, we have the mental capacity to proffer solutions to national crises.

Our job as political scientists is to push out ideas, which we are seriously doing. It’s now left for the political class to take advan- tage of such ideas and turn them into policies that will be of immense benefit to the citizenry. If they fail to do that, honestly, there’s nothing we can do. We can’t go and cane them, we can’t do anything.

But at least, let’s say our own views so that Nigerians who have been following the media will know that on this issue, our association said this, and on that one, we also said this. It’s now left for policymakers to see what they can do with the ideas we are pushing out, believing that, as patriots, they will consider them.

Politicians have started to defecting from their parties in their numbers, especially to the ruling All Progres- sives Congress (APC). What is your take on this?

The issue you have just raised can be approached from several angles. The idealism behind politics, which is for development, is no longer fashionable.

Every politician looks after his pock- et. Since every business you put your money into you expect some profit, therefore, politicians keep on dancing around in order to satisfy their personal gains. There is no ideology propelling political activities in Nigeria. Is there any difference between APC and PDP or any difference between Labour Par- ty and Social Democratic Party (SDP)? In terms of ideology they seem to look alike.

In the Second Republic people knew what the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) stood for. What the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) stood for and stuff like that. But now, we don’t seem to have any of such tendencies. What you now see is that a man can become a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) man in the evening, and by tomorrow morning, he is in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

So, what I’m saying essentially is that we don’t have any ideological consideration propelling our political activities, we have politi- cians who are not philosophers in any way, but only looking for what to eat, and then coupled with the fact that the liberal democracy we are practicing seems to be undisciplined. It doesn’t seem to be too strong in terms of eth- ical value. All what matters to liberal democracy is the good health of the capital.

So, anything that will make capitalists to make more money is wel- come in liberal democracy. So, taking the totality of these factors into consid- eration, nobody should be surprised at what is happening. In fact, there would be more defections.

With all these defections, and more to be witnessed as you said, the country seems to be heading towards a one-party state. Do you think this is healthy for the nation?

I’m not thinking we are heading to- wards a one-party state, even though a one-party state is a legal attainment. There is no law in place yet to say every Nigerian should or should not belong to the APC.

So, to that extent, let’s say what is going on now can be regarded as one party dominant state, and not one-party state. If you recall in the past, when we had one party state in Tan- zania and all these places, they came through the legal process.

And now there is no law before the National As- sembly to say everybody must or must not be in the APC. But rather, what we are seeing now is just a tendency where one party is increasingly becom- ing dominant.

We have seen a coalition of politi- cians, not parties, coming together to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), particularly at the national level. As a political scien- tist, how feasible is this?

Coalitions or alliances are not new in Nigerian politics. It happened in the First Republic, it also happened in the Second Republic. It’s not new. I don’t understand the problem some people have with coalition or alliances which by the way are constitutionally guar- anteed. There’s freedom of association.

If you are in one party and you think that you are not getting it, there’s room for you to leave the party. But what is significant about the ongoing coalition for us in the university is that it is not being driven by concrete national in- terest. Rather, people are thinking of how to advance their political careers.

To some of them, if they don’t become the presidential candidate, the coali- tion has no meaning. Coalitions are just vehicles being prepared for people to actualise their ambitions. The people in coalition, are they prepared to do politics differently or carry their con- tradictions and go into these coalitions?

As a political scientist, I would not be able to condemn their efforts, because it’s allowed. Anything that will make the voices of the people to be heard, a political scientist should be in support of, but I’m worried that I’ve not seen enough of consideration of national in- terest. Rather, I am seeing too much of hatred for a particular politician.

Where lies the fate of average Nigerians in all these?

What is your admonition to them? The idea of citizens’ engagement is a continuous process and should not be disregarded. We cannot say because we did it last year we cannot or should not do it again this year.

Certainly, every- one has a role, my Association also has a role in enlightening Nigerians to be careful about people talking about coa- lition, be careful about even the current government, and those talking about merger.

Make sure they factor in your interests. So far, you do not matter in the process. Whenever you’re being called upon, open your eyes and see what is in the coalition effort that will drive development in a way that will make life more meaningful for you.

For now, our Association is not saying any- one who is not happy with APC cannot pull out, but we are saying that in the course of taking that decision, consider the plight of Nigerians.

If this party is not attaching importance to the welfare of Nigerians, what is your own level of importance? What level of importance are we expecting from you when you take over power?

Insurgency in Nigeria has continued unabated, without efforts to track a single financier as promised by gov- ernment. What is your take on this?

Let me say that you are looking at one leg of the problem and I’m looking at the bigger leg. By the time democ- racy keeps on dropping people under the bus, you make them available to all kinds of skills.

The kind of politics where people are not central to it is at the core of insecurity in Nigeria. Bil- lions are being earmarked for projects, but which of them has impacted pos- itively on the people?

Sadly, policies are being formulated without having the mind of empowering the people, and elected officials spend eight years, five years or four years in office, as the case may be, while people’s welfare has been grossly neglected.

They say ‘an idle hand is the devil’s workshop’. While the state is losing control, they are more comfortable giving informa- tion to bandits and terrorists than giv- ing such to the Nigerian state.

Funda- mentally, this shows that there’s a huge disconnect. In the past, when government called on people, they responded but be- cause of legitimacy crisis and disconnect, people don’t attach much importance to that again. Yet, we want to develop. How can we develop that way? Development is a process that involves government and the people.

But in the case where the people have been abandoned, they leave government to its fate. And that’s the prob- lem we are having. People are not backing government the way they should. Govern- ment is also not working hard to gain the confidence and support of the people.

And as long as we have that kind of scenario, insecurity, poverty and everything put to- gether are what would be happening. So, the government is not closer to the people.

There have been hues and cries over the declaration of the state of emergency in Rivers State, which is about to be lifted now. What’s the view of your associa- tion on this?

We made a release, which we circulat- ed and we called it the Rivers State De- bacle. Our position is that we cannot be finger-pointing at this stage but rather to appeal to all the people involved. In our release, we hammered on the minister and the governor, and somewhere along the line, we also brought in the Federal Government into it.

The Rivers thing is not difficult to explain, it’s a reflection of the kind of politics where politics must bring profit. One party was talking about somebody destroying the structure. Why are you so concerned about the structure? Is it for profit maximisation?

Why was the governor doing whatever he was doing, pulling down the House of Assembly? He was also doing that so that he’d have more control over the resources of the state for the benefit of those who were claiming to be backing him.

There’s nothing wrong with the land of Rivers State, there’s noth- ing wrong with the weather of Rivers State, but a lot is wrong with the political gladia- tors themselves.

How many years do you think a gov- ernment should spend in office to be impactful?

I’ve spoken about it. Don’t let us chase the shadows. These politicians we’re talking about are Nigerians. If you ask me to spend two years in office, whatever I want to do is what I will do. If you make it seven years, I will do whatever I want to do.

I don’t think we need to invest our time on whether it’s a single term or not, but rather, what do we do about the atti- tude of our politicians? Politics is the only thriving business in Nigeria. We are not making any progress. So, let’s think about something serious.

Our politicians don’t know their role, and anytime you want to wake them up from their slumber, they get angry. They don’t want people to talk, they prefer the quietness.

What’s your view on the activities of Nigeria’s political parties?

They are the engine room of democracy. If they are healthy, the democracy will per- form well and if they are not, it will affect democracy too. In the context of Nigeria, no one can gain any political position with- out being in a political party.

This means that we cannot ignore the happenings in the political parties. In fact, some of us believe that by the time we focus on the political parties and get them to perform optimally, 70% of Nigeria’s political prob- lems will be solved.

Their unhealthy state is negatively affecting democracy in Ni- geria. Party leaders have become officers that are on posting. And because they don’t have access to contracts, some people who dictate to them provide them the oppor- tunity.

And that’s why the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) hasn’t been totally successful in auditing the accounts of political parties because if you don’t fund them, they look elsewhere and money bags hijack the party and post their Personal Assistants to be secretaries and chairmen. And it’s not strange. There are countries of the world where parties are being funded. Put the money down and put an effective mechanism in place.

So, if one party is misbehaving, you discipline the party. What I am saying is that the role of the party is so critical to the survival of democracy and its growth that we cannot allow money bags to hijack the parties.

So, the government or the public should fund the political parties and put measures in place. There are countries which fund po- litical parties, so it’s not new. And it had even been done before in Nigeria.