Parties Demand Transfer Of UniAbuja Alumni Election Case From Judge

The first and third defendants in the suit determining the conduct of national elections of the Alumni Association of the University of Abuja have asked the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja to withdraw and re-assign the suit.

Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1436/2024, was instituted by one OWUDAH ANTHONY ADEIZA, a contestant in the said elections against the REGISTERED TRUSTEES OF UNIVERSITY OF ABUJA ALUMNI ASSOCIATION & 2 Others pending before Hon. Justice G.K Olotu.

The application to withdraw the case from Justice G K Olotu was filed on the grounds of perceived bias and lack of trust in the Judge

Alluding to loss of faith in the judge, High Chief Dauda Ajadosu, counsel to the applicants in an application made available to New Telegraph in Osogbo, urged the case file to be withdrawn by the Administrative Judge for re-assignment to another judge.

He emphasized that despite challenging the jurisdiction of the court in entertaining the suit and the fact that the Defendants had filed their necessary applications to determine whether the court had jurisdiction on the matter, while the Plaintiff was bit ready for the case to go on, the court extended his interim order after 40 days when the order was granted.

Other parties in the suit are the chairman and secretary of the electoral committee of the Alumni Association elections.

The ground for challenging the jurisdiction is that the subject matter and parties before the court cannot be entertained by the court.

High Chief Dauda Ajadosu added by saying that the 2nd and 3rd Defendants have filed their notice of appeal against the ruling of the Court delivered on 22nd January 2025.

