Participation Of State-Owned Companies Key To Inclusive Growth – FG

Share

The growing involvement of Nigerian-owned companies in strategic sectors of the economy reflects a broader shift toward homegrown solutions and inclusive economic growth, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has said.

Edun made the remarks on Tuesday while receiving a delegation from Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited (RAEC), who paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.

He reiterated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to creating a level playing field for all private sector participants and emphasized the importance of sustained collaboration between the government and industry players to deliver long-term value to the nation.

The visit was part of ongoing engagements with key indigenous players in Nigeria’s energy sector.

The RAEC delegation, led by the company’s Chairman, Dr. Layi Fatona, and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Tony Attah, was at the ministry to formally brief the minister on RAEC’s recent acquisition and operational takeover of Shell Petroleum Development Company’s (SPDC) onshore assets in Nigeria.

During the meeting, the RAEC executives shared updates on their operations, revealing that the company has ramped up production to over 200,000 barrels per day since assuming control of the assets—a major milestone for both RAEC and Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Dr. Fatona and Engr. Attah reaffirmed the company’s alignment with the Federal Government’s economic objectives, including revenue generation, job creation, and upstream sector expansion. They also restated their long-term commitment to community engagement and responsible energy development.

A statement issued by the Director of Information in the Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, said the meeting concluded with a shared understanding of the crucial role indigenous companies like RAEC will play in Nigeria’s energy transition and broader macroeconomic growth.

Share