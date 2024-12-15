Participants Share Encounters at ‘The Experience 19′

Share

As the countdown drew nearer, the anticipation heightened as many could barely wait to witness another edition of the global gospel music concert. This was as some were also eager to have their first onsite encounter of ‘The Experience’ – getting to witness an array of their home and abroad favourite artistes (Travis Green, Micah Stampley, M&M Revelation, Yinka Alaseyori and others) minister dusk to dawn.

Described by the convener and Founder of the House on The Rock Church, Pastor Paul Adefarasin to be more than an event – a sacred moment where worshipers converge with unity, where borders blur, and the divine, Himself speaks, ‘The Experience’ indeed continues to be a platform that showcases talents, expresses hope and reaffirms Nigeria as a great land regardless of the prevalent challenges.

At the 19-edition tagged ‘Jesus Wins’ held last Friday, with the likes of Lecrae, Limoblaze, Ebuka Songs and Bidemi Olaoba making their debut entry with some comedians bringing in moments of laughter with relatable jokes. This was as church leaders including the convener and his wife, Pastor Ifeanyi Adefarasin led the congregation in sessions of prayers to seek God’s intervention in their lives and the nation.

Government functionaries and other public figures like Pastor Folorunsho Alakija, Tonye Cole, Joke Silver, Shaffy Bello, AY, were also spotted.

Business owners were not left out as they also benefited in making brisk sales from the crowd who were at the venue – Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS). Some vendors beckoned on attendees to patronise them, as they coined marketing lines, as one was heard saying, “buy Experience water.”

Prior to the commencement of the concert, one of the sales representatives in one of the supermarkets at the Onikan Mall told Sunday Telegraph that the store would be opened through the night to give room for customers to shop. She noted that there was no need to worry as the bakery/pastries section was on standby to ensure the store does not run out of snacks.

Meanwhile, participants (both onsite and virtual) who spoke with Sunday Telegraph shared their experiences.

Simileoluwa Oladipupo, a non-member of House on The Rock Church, who started attending the programme at the age of 10, said it was different being onsite than watching virtually. She noted that the prayers she offered at the ground were always not unanswered.

She said: “This is my fifth time attending and it has been awesome back to back. I remember the first experience. I was like 10 years, maybe, or 11. My aunty carried me into this place and since then I have been coming.

“She literally carried me on her neck down here and since then I have said, ‘no matter how, I will get here every time I have the opportunity to be here’ and it has been a blessing, I do not take it for granted.

“I make use of the opportunity very well. I praise like never before. I go crazy for God on this ground. I just want to thank God for the convener. I want to thank God for his life.

“I pray that the Lord will continue to strengthen him, bless him, and the Lord will continue to give him wisdom to continue to organise this programme. He will never lose relevance.”

Mrs. Joy Dickson (not her real name, said that she enjoys connecting virtually as she cannot stand the crowd and road users. She also noted, “I would have preferred that the artistes are not repeated yearly. Let more new talents be discovered and brought on board. I am aware that four artistes who have never performed were included this year, which is nice. I really enjoyed myself, I must say.”

George Mekewa, who said he has not missed any of the editions of the concert since he joined the House on The Rock Church about eight years ago, shared: “It has not been easy organising a programme as this. You can see that people are elated and do not want it to come to an end. But all the same it has to end so we get to prepare for the 20th edition next year.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"