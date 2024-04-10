‘Partial Return Of Fuel Subsidy Threatens Debt Sustainability In Nigeria’

Citing the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) latest report on Nigeria, analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank have said that the country’s ability to meet its debt payment obligations may be undermined by the Federal Government’s decision to allow the partial return of the subsidy on fuel. The analysts stated this in the latest edition of the “Coronation Economic Note,” which focused on the data recently released by the Debt Management Office (DMO) on the country’s public debt profile.

According to the analysts, although the DMO’s data showed that total public debt increased by 10.7 per cent q/q or N9.4 trillion to N97.3 trillion at end December ’23 and that it was equivalent to 42.3 percent of 2023 nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which is above the DMOs debt-to-GDP ratio target of 40 per cent for 2020-2023, it is “still below the limit of 55 per cent set by the World Bank for countries within Nigeria’s peer group.”

Specifically, the analysts said: “Nigeria’s debt-to-GDP ratio is relatively low when compared to other African emerging economies such as Ghana (88.8%), Egypt (87.2%), South Africa (72.2%), Kenya (67%).” They, however, said they expect the country’s debt service costs to remain elevated (in nominal terms) “due to the rising interest rate in the local market, and additional borrowing on the back of the FGN budget deficit.”

The analysts further stated: “On debt sustainability, IMF assessed Nigeria to be moderate risk of sovereign stress in their recent debt sustainability analysis on the back of low external debt-to-GDP ratio (16.6%) and a large share of the debts maturing in long term. “On the flip side, the FGN may fall short of meeting its revenue targets. We see that IMF affirmed a partial return of subsidy on PMS and indicated that it could cost the FGN about c.0.9 per cent of GDP in 2024. This could potentially have negative implications for debt sustainability.”

In its “Post Financing Assessment (PFA)” report on Nigeria released in February, the IMF stated that the FG had capped retail fuel and electricity prices — “thus partially reversing the fuel subsidy removal,” which President Bola Tinubu had announced when he assumed office on May 29 last year. It advised the government to completely phase out petrol and electricity subsidies, saying they are expensive and often do not reach the most vulnerable groups.

“The government’s focus on revenue mobilization and digitalization would improve public service delivery and safeguard fiscal sustainability. The envisaged reduction in the overall deficit in 2024 would help contain debt vulnerabilities and eliminate the need for CBN financing,” the IMF said.