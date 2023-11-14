Partial Compliance As NLC, TUC Join Strike In Ondo

Academic activities were paralysed in some of the public schools in Akure, the Ondo State capital as members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) joined the ongoing and indefinite nationwide strike as directed by the national secretariats of the two bodies.

Some of the students of public schools were sent back home by the security guard as the teachers were nowhere to be found.

However, some civil servants in ministries and parastatals were in their offices performing their official duties.

In a statement signed by the State NLC Chairman, Comrade Victor Amoko and the TUC Chairman, Comrade Clement Fatuase, said workers in the State are advised to comply with the strike directive appropriately.

Both NLC and TUC leadership as well as the State JNC Chairman, Comrade Ademola Olapade said the strike was basically on issues that affect the attack on the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and non-implementation of some agreement reached with the Federal Government aftermath of fuel subsidy removal.

The organised labour insisted that the strike was not against the State government, but to protest against impunity in the country.

The leadership calls on all affiliate executives to ensure strict compliance with the directive of the national body until the matter is resolved.

End