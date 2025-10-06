Parthian Pensions Targets Micro Pension To Boost Customer Base

Parthian Pensions Limited has advocated increase in financial literacy to enhance and deepen adoption of pension scheme in the country just as it is focusing on the micro pension market to gain fresh Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders into its customer base.

Speaking at the 10th National Conference/Anniversary of Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE) held in Lagos, the Head of Operations, Parthian Pensions Limited, Mr. Adetunbi Ashaye called on stakeholders in Nigeria’s pension sector to educate Nigerians on the importance of subscribing to the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

While highlighting some of the developments in the industry that demonstrate its potential for growth, he said, people that are clamouring to exit the scheme, have forgotten so soon that it was because of the past bad experiences that the new scheme came on board. “This is because the previous pension system was unfunded.

Now that it is funded through the contributions of the employees and the employers, it is highly regulated. “What really needs to happen is the need to drive financial literacy because people in Nigeria see pension as insignificant, something that is not important,” he advised.

“The impact of the scheme to the economy is ensuring that people have good retirement; people have good life after they have stopped working. In other words, what we need to do in the industry as operators is to ensure financial literacy.

We need to let people know what is going on and why they should continually support the contributory pension scheme,” he added. Saying most Nigerians see insurance and pensions as unnecessary, he noted that, “their concern is that, if they cannot provide for their immediate needs, which is food, shelter and clothing, why should they save? And it still boils down to a Micro Pension Plan.