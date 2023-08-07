Parthian Partners’ CEO hails BVN’s positive impact on fintech

Amid the ongoing debate over the pros and cons of the reforms launched since Nigeria’s new President, Bola Tinubu, assumed office on May 29, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has said that, “continued inflationary growth and rise in the cost of living” may slow the country’s real economic growth in the medium term. The consulting firm, which stated this in its “Nigeria Economic Outlook, August 2023,” publication, released over the weekend, also predicted that high foreign exchange rates may drive up production costs, thus impacting negatively on firms’ performance and further forecast that surging energy, food, transportation and import costs could dampen consumer spending on non-discretionary items. It also stated that while economic reforms such as the FX market liberalisation, “could gradually attract foreign investments and boost capital inflows in the long-term,” investors will likely adopt a wait and see approach in the short-run. According to PwC, “this may be a result of the absence of further reforms to strengthen business and economic fundamentals.” In addition, the firm said it expected the rise in inflation to likely reduce the real yields or returns on investment. It explained that the key assumptions that drove its forecast include that the proposed new ministerial cabinet would drive economic direction and fiscal policy management; implementation of new tax reforms will drive revenue generation; inflation is likely to continue to rise in the short to medium-term; consumers are expected to be pressured by higher prices thereby causing demand to slow down and that wage adjustments are unlikely to be adjusted, “simultaneously and proportionately.” Other assumptions that drove its projects, according to PwC, are “further cuts in Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) are not expected; the adoption of a managed float exchange rate is projected to cause volatility and possible increase in crude production due to likely improved security architecture in the oil-producing regions.” Specifically commenting on how the new government’s reforms will impact businesses, the consulting firm said: “Consumer spending may be adversely impacted by the elevated inflation rate (food 25.3% and core inflation 20.3% rates) and fuel price (140% increase after subsidy removal).” This, it said, may result in business revenues declining in the short-term, “mainly due to direct impact input costs and reduction in disposable incomes.” Also, it stated that the cost of borrowing in naira could remain elevated due to the increase in the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 18.5% in July 2023 by 25 basis points, adding that finance costs are also likely to increase due to exchange rate losses from higher interest payments incurred on exposure to foreign currency denominated loans. It noted: “These losses are on account of the currency devaluation.” On the impact of Fx liberalisation policy on businesses, the firm stated: “Naira floating is expected to drive up the cost of imported raw materials. “The naira value since the implementation of the policy has ranged between N472- N771/$ from an average of N463/$ in May before the policy announcement. “Though this may have a negative impact, it could provide incentives to corporates to explore local sourcing or backward integration in the medium term.” It advised that given the foregoing, corporate organisations should be considering optimising customer growth proposition, reviewing cost across the value chain, securing tOluseye Olusoga, Group Managing Director of Parthian Partners, the parent company of leading Fintech, i-invest, has highlighted the transformative impact of the Bank Verification Number (BVN) on the Nigerian Fintech sector. He shared this insight during the Nigeria Fintech Forum held on August 3rd at the Civic Centre in Lagos, where he discussed the evolution of the Nigerian Fintech landscape and the key trends shaping its growth. Participating in a panel session that had as its theme, “Nigerian Fintech So Far; Assessing Trends, Opportunities & Obstacles,” Mr. Olusoga emphasised that financial inclusion and FinTech growth in Nigeria have been greatly influenced by three factors: mobile phones, data and BVN. According to him, “BVN literally transformed the FinTech sector; from the KYC perspective to fraud prevention techniques. A lot of FinTechs can only do what they do today because of the existence of BVN. However, the same BVN has become the cause of a lot of Fintech’s headaches on the flipside. “For instance, overnight, the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) comes up with a new policy that says everyone must have this thing called ‘iGree.’ While it could be argued that it is in line with data protection practices and so on, it could potentially turn into a nightmare for FinTechs depending on how it is implemented.” Olusoga stressed the importance of including Fintech practitioners in regulatory discussions before policies are changed to shape the landscape and promote financial inclusion. He cited practical examples where BVN could play a significant role in tracking digital footprints for online purchases and payments made through Fintech apps and using them to determine if individuals are paying appropriate taxes. He said that the BVN already solved the problem that the National Identification Number (NIN) was introduced to address, adding that efforts should be coordinated to avoid duplicating resources. “Since NIN was implemented after BVN and BVN seems to be working just fine, we should not waste resources trying to create something that already exists,” Olusoga said. Giving his views on the future of the Nigerian FinTech sector, Olusoga highlighted the significance of policy and regulation. He emphasised the need for collaboration between practitioners and policymakers to enable innovations like wallet systems that facilitate easy and quick money transfers. He said: “There are lots of things we still do in Nigeria that are a bit archaic, but it all boils down to policy, regulation, and collaboration. If people are willing to work together then a lot of the frictions that we currently see in Nigeria will disappear.” alent and improving ways of working.

