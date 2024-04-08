Parthian Partners Appoints Akintomide As Board Member

Leading interdealer broker, Parthian Partners, has announced the appointment of Ms. Cecilia Akintomide to its board of directors. In a statement, the company said that move underscores its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation.

The statement said: “Ms. Akintomide brings a wealth of experience to the table, with a distinguished career spanning development finance, corporate governance, law, and general management. Her proven expertise, particularly in development finance, aligns perfectly with Parthian Partners’ vision for the future.”

Previously serving as a Senior Executive Advisor at Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Ms. Akintomide oversaw operations across 33 African countries. Her extensive background and strategic thinking will be instrumental in guiding Parthian Partners’ growth trajectory.

Beyond her corporate experience, Ms. Akintomide actively contributes to the African development landscape. She chairs the Global Sanitation and Hygiene Fund and holds directorships at CcHUB Growth Capital and SWAgCo. Her prior role at the African Development Bank further exemplifies her dedication to Ani impactful initiatives across the continent.