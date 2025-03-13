Parthian Capital Launches New Funds To Boost Investment Opportunities

Share

Parthian Capital Limited, the asset management division of the Parthian Group, has launched two investment funds: the Parthian Money Market Fund and the Parthian Dollar Fixed Income Fund, which, according to the firm, are designed to provide investors with secure and customised financial solutions, thereby fostering long-term wealth preservation and growth.

During the launch, Group Managing Director, Parthian Group, Oluseye Olusoga, underscored the crucial role of the capital market in Nigeria’s economic development.

He stated: “The capital market is the backbone of Nigeria’s economy. Our new funds are engineered to create long-term value and protect wealth for a diverse range of investors, retail, high-net-worth, and institutional alike.

With these funds, we are providing the financial tools that will drive sustainable growth.” In his speech, the Chairman of Parthian Group, Adedotun Sulaiman, also emphasised the essential role of investments in economic development, stating, “capital is the oxygen of the economy, and without capital, we can’t go very far.”

Acting Managing Director of Parthian Capital Limited, Ms. Ibilola Ash croft, expressed excitement about the new offerings.

She said: “We are thrilled to introduce our investment funds to the market. Each fund is meticulously structured to provide secure, dependable, and diversified investment solutions that align with our clients’ financial aspirations.”

Ashcroft further noted: “The Parthian Money Mar – ket Fund is designed to of – fer competitive returns while minimising risk, allowing investors to optimise their portfolios without compromising on safety.

Our team is dedicated to delivering personalised strategies that empower our clients to reach their financial goals.”

She said that as part of the Parthian Group, Parthian Capital Limited is committed to driving financial inclusion and economic growth through innovative products and services.

