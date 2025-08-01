Partake In Organ Donation, It’s Charitable Act –Medical Expert Tells Muslims

Muslims have been encouraged to show interest and participate actively in organ donation to the needy, as the gesture is recognised by Islam as an act of charity.

Still, when participating in the process, the faithful, including medical experts and donors, were warned to be watchful of their intention and follow Islamic principles. Dr. Muhammed-Isa Abdul Mujeeb made the call while delivering a lecture, titled: “Navigating The Complexities Of Organ Donation And Harvesting: Legal, Ethical and Islamic Perspectives,” at The Companion (association of Muslim men in business and the professions), Lagos District 2025 Midterm Conference Public Lecture over the weekend.

Speaking on the Islamic principles relating to the process, the medical practitioner stated that Islam gives credence to life and body, and that the human body being a trust, it is expected to be accorded respect in life and death.

Abdul Mujeeb affirmed that Islam allows organ donation as it encourages seeking legal cure, recognises the principle of necessity, which accommodates “daurura”, a ruling which allows exceptions to general rules, especially when human life is at stake.

The physician stressed on the intention of the action, asserting that organ donation motivated by altruism and saving of lives aligns with the Islamic values of charity and compassion. While noting that the mostly donated organs include kidneys and lungs, Dr. Abdul Mujeeb stated that the Islamic rulings on the act provide that the donation must not cause harm to the donor and the process must be with the valid consent of the donor’s family.

Besides, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of: “Our Friend Hospital,” warned that organ donation should not be for profit making, just as Islam prohibits organ trading or to be done for financial incentives.

He added that Islam rules that there should be medical necessity: A clear need for organ transplantation with no alternatives. The Convener of “Our Friend Health Foundation” listed the benefits of organ donation to include saving of life, restoring health, giving emotional reward to the donor, and impacting positively on the society.

The Physician encouraged Muslims to be positively disposed to ethical organ donation as it is considered under the Islamic rulings as an act that saves life, an act of charity and a charity gesture which rewards to the donor is everlasting, described in Islam as “Sadaqah Jariyah”.

The Chairman of the Conference Public Lecture, Hassan Taiwo Fajimite, in his welcome address noted that as science continues to break new grounds, human beings are faced with serious questions “not just about what can be done, but what should be done properly with the fear of Allah”.