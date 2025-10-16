Parliamentary Watch Lauds Ekpenyong, Sani Musa’s Outstanding Constituency Projects

The Parliamentary Watch Initiative (PWI), a non-partisan civil society organization dedicated to promoting legislative excellence and accountability in Nigeria, has commended three standout senators for their exemplary delivery on constituency projects and national reforms during the 10th National Assembly.

The PWI hailed Senators Asuquo Ekpenyong (Cross River South), Sani Musa (Niger East), and Ipalibo Banigo (Rivers West) as “trailblazers and seasoned leaders who embody the Renewed Hope agenda through tangible impacts on their constituents and the broader federation.”

In a statement signed by Comrade Tanko Yerima, Executive Director of PWI, the group praised Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), as a beacon of grassroots innovation since his inauguration in June 2023.

According to Yerima, his portfolio boasts the installation of 6,870 solar-powered streetlights across 156 locations, enhancing nighttime safety in rural and urban communities; the construction of 11 new roads totaling 16 kilometers and the rehabilitation of eight key thoroughfares in Calabar, including Mayne Avenue, Inyang Street, Goldie Street, Ephraim Street, Hewett Street, Queen Duke Street, Edim Otop Street, and Hall 2 Road at the University of Calabar.

“Ekpenyong’s water security initiatives include seven solar-powered boreholes—one in each of the seven local government areas—while ongoing projects like the Odukpani Police Station construction promise bolstered security,” Yerima said.

“Health and education remain cornerstones, with three medical outreaches benefiting 4,422 residents, scholarships and instructional materials for 1,700 students, 31 foreign scholarships, and the establishment of two NITDA Digital Economy Centers at Government Secondary Schools in Idang and Ehom.

“Beyond infrastructure, Ekpenyong’s legislative acumen shone during Wednesday’s Senate plenary, where he sponsored the Factoring Regulation Bill, 2024 (SB.474), which passed second reading.

“The bill targets delayed payments crippling over 40 million MSMEs—Nigeria’s job-creation engine—by unlocking over $1 billion annually in financing.”

In Niger East, the group added that Senator Sani Musa—affectionately dubbed “313” for his unyielding loyalty—has redefined governance as Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, overseeing fiscal discipline, appropriations, and national planning with patriotic precision.

Yerima added: “His constituents’ moniker reflects a transformative legacy: from renovating classrooms and building a principal’s office at Government Technical College, Minna, to establishing an ICT Centre in Ija Gwari, Tafa LGA, empowering rural youth in the digital economy.

“Musa’s scholarships span primary to tertiary levels, including international undergraduate programs in China and India for top talents. Recent empowerment drives distributed cash grants of ₦50,000 to 2,868 residents across six local governments, alongside items like tricycles, motorcycles, grinding machines, deep freezers, generators, and sewing machines to over 500 women and youths.

“Infrastructure feats include solar streetlights, motorized boreholes, market stalls, road constructions, and state-of-the-art mini-stadiums in Minna and Kuta (Shiroro LGA), fostering sports and community cohesion. ”

PWI noted his recent launch of fully paid scholarships for 100 students to study medicine in India, addressing healthcare shortages in Zone B.

Rounding out the trio, Senator Ipalibo Banigo, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health (Secondary & Tertiary), has been recognised for her outstanding contributions to public health resilience and constituency outreach.

A medical doctor and advocate for the Renewed Hope agenda, the group said Banigo has championed girl-child education and maternal health, launching several initiatives to reduce out-of-pocket expenses.

“In an era demanding results over rhetoric, Senators Ekpenyong, Musa, and Banigo exemplify legislative service that bridges constituency needs with national progress,” stated Comrade Yerima.

“Their projects—spanning infrastructure, education, health, and economic empowerment—have illuminated communities, empowered futures, and fortified Nigeria’s health architecture. “