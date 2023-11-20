Parliamentary Staff Suspend 3-Week Strike, Directs Members To Resume Immediately

Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), has suspended the three-week-old nationwide strike it embarked on to press home their demand for financial autonomy of state assemblies with a call on its members to resume work on Monday immediately.

Chairman of PASAN in Nasarawa State, Comrade Suleiman Oshafu disclosed this while addressing journalists in Lafia the state capital.

He said the suspension of the strike followed a directive issued by the national body of the union as a result of an agreement reached between the Nigeria Governors Forum NGF, Conference of Speakers of State Houses of Assembly, and the PASAN national executive at a meeting held in Abuja last Friday 17th November 2023.

Comrade Suleiman Oshafu directed the Staff of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly to resume work immediately beginning from tomorrow Tuesday, 21st November, 2023.

He disclosed that part of the agreement reached during the meeting that led to the suspension of the strike included full implementation of the financial autonomy of the state assemblies commencing from January 2024 and full implementation of the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure, CONLESS.

It would be recalled that the Parliamentary Association of Nigeria PASAN embarked on an ndefinite strike three weeks ago to press home their demand for financial autonomy of state legislatures in the country.