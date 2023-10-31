Parliamentary Staff Shut Osun Assembly Gate, Demand Legislative Autonomy

The main gate of the Osun State House of Assembly was on Tuesday placed under lock and key by members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) to press home their demands for the implementation of Financial Autonomy for State Legislatures.

The members carried placards with various inscriptions including; “Governor Adeleke Obey the Constitution”, “No financial autonomy no retreat”, ” Staff welfare is not negotiable “, and full implementation of Financial Autonomy for the of Assembly our Demand ” amongst others.

The Chairman, PASAN Osun State, Comrade Akeem Adesina who led other executives to address the newsmen at the Assembly complex, Gbongan/Ibadan road, Osogbo noted that the action was in strict compliance with the directive of the national secretariat.

Comrade Adesina explained that Osun State Government had acceded to 90 per cent of the Chapter’s demands but frowned at the position of some state governments across the nation on the financial autonomy of the State Houses of Assembly.

He confirmed that the issue at hand is a constitutional matter which must be dealt with accordingly.

The Chairman, PASAN, Osun implored State members to comply with the directive to foster the development of State Legislatures.

Addressing newsmen, the Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Adekunle Oladimeji noted that the issue is general and not limited to Osun.

Oladimeji confirmed that the Speaker of the House, Prince Adewale Egbedun had met the PASAN executives on the issue.

He added that the financial autonomy would further strengthen the activities of the Legislative Arm of government to serve as checks to other arms of government.