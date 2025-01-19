Parliamentary Group Lauds PTAD Over Budget Defence

Share

…says Tinubu’s reforms have positively impacted pensioners

The Parliamentary Support Group (PSG) has commended the Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Tolulope Abiodun Odunaiya, for her exceptional leadership and remarkable achievements since assuming office in November 2023.

The group said Odunaiya demonstrated transparency and accountability during her recent budget defence session at the National Assembly, providing a comprehensive breakdown of PTAD’s budget and its alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s vision for pension reform.

In a statement signed by its President, Comrade Charles Abakpa, the PSG praised Odunaiya’s efforts to streamline pension payment processes, resulting in significant reductions in payment timelines and improved satisfaction among pensioners.

Abakpa acknowledged her commitment to combating pension fraud and ensuring the integrity of the pension system, adding that Odunaiya’s strategic partnerships with relevant stakeholders have enhanced PTAD’s capacity to deliver efficient services to pensioners.

He said: “Under her stewardship, PTAD has consistently made timely payments of monthly pensions and inherited unfunded liabilities, demonstrating her commitment to the welfare of pensioners.” the statement said.

“Odunaiya has also launched innovative initiatives, including the I Am Alive confirmation program, which ensures the integrity of PTAD’s database at minimal cost. This program has been instrumental in ascertaining pensioners’ aliveness, preventing fraudulent activities, and promoting transparency.

“In a remarkably short period, she has expanded PTAD’s reach and services to pensioners by opening a new state office in Ilorin, Kwara State. She has also facilitated the payment of arrears to some batches of pensioners, in line with approval from the National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission.

“Additionally, she has ensured the payment of gratuities and death benefits to pensioners and Next-of-Kin of deceased pensioners, respectively. Moreover, Odunaiya has implemented significant measures to alleviate the economic challenges faced by retirees under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

“Notably, she has secured a 20% pension increase for DBS pensioners, backdated to January 2024, which has brought relief to many beneficiaries. This increase is particularly noteworthy as it marks the first time such an increase has been paid to pensioners without protests.

“Furthermore, she introduced a minimum pension of ₦32,000, approved in July 2024, which has also positively impacted several beneficiaries.”

According to Abakpa, these initiatives reflect President Tinubu’s love and commitment to ensuring pensioners in the country are supported and their rights protected and promoted.

The group, however, urged Odunaiya to continue to drive positive change in the pension system and remain committed to her vision of a more efficient and compassionate system.

Abakpa further encouraged her to build on her remarkable achievements and continue to innovate and improve the lives of pensioners across the country.

