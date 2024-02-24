Parliamentary Govt: Ango Abdullahi Backs Reps

petroleum, Professor Ango Abdullahi has pledged unflinching support for the ongoing legislative campaign for Nigeria’s return to parliamentary system of government. Professor Abdullahi, who expressed the support in Abuja, showered encomium on members of the House of Representatives, who sponsored the bills seeking the adoption of parliamentary system, led by Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki and Hon. Wale Raji who visited him in his Abuja residence. Abdullahi, who argued that the military tele-guided the Constituent Assembly of 1976/77 to adopt either a French or American Presidential system of government, observed that since 1976 he never gave up on the parliamentary system of government as it provides ground for accountability and quality leadership.

While stressing that the parliamentary system of government as practiced in 1963 was not given sufficient time to thrive in the country, averred that the Nigerian project is not working because we do not know its history. The veteran politician, who was a member of the first republic parliament, posited that the current presidential system of government has failed to yield the desired results since the past 24 years.

“If you are talking of failure of the system, it’s totally unfair to say that the parliamentary system failed in Nigeria. It has not. Only that it has not been given sufficient time. “So, my personal position is that, I’m 100 percent against the presidential system of government; it’s an unsuitable system, not only for Nigeria, but any country that is following the reckless, and greedy western world. The democracy the western world is trying to force down the throat of every nation in the world is to serve their interest. “I’m a product of the first republic and I cherish being that product, as a teacher who marks exams from A1 to failure, I’ll give our pioneer leaders as A1, and our present leaders F10.

“When the military came and insisted that we should abandon what was kicked out in 1966, it was the first major mistake this country made,” he said. He maintained that “Presidential system is not a suitable system. This is my personal opinion. Professor Abdullahi, who applauded the lawmakers for championing the campaign for a return to parliamentary system of government, pledged unwavering support for the actualisation of the initiative. Speaking earlier, Hon. Wale Raji posited that the cost of governance and election is higher under the presidential system of government than in the parliamentary system of government.