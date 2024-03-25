Parliamentary Diplomacy Critical To World Peace, Conflict Resolution – Akpabio

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, yesterday made a strong case for increased efforts in parliamentary diplomacy, stressing that it is critical to world peace. According to a statement signed and forwarded to journalists in Abuja yesterday by Jackson Udom, Special Assistant On Media (Print) To The President of the 10th Senate, Akpabio spoke at the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and Related Meetings, held in Geneva, Switzerland. The President of the Senate maintained that parliamentary diplomacy is quite critical to achieving peace in the world and resolving conflicts.

He called for more progress in parliamentary diplomacy, noting that though the Nigerian Parliament has explored the concept and achieved a myriad of successes, more can still be done. According to him, “the Parliament in Nigeria has played a crucial role in curbing polarisation and ensuring peace through legislation”. Apart from the legislative function, Akpabio said the Parliament also “employs mediation to address conflicts between non-governmental organisations and the government, as well as disputes involving labour unions.”

Akpabio, who shared the progress and initiatives of the 10th National Assembly under his leadership, said it has become imperative for the world to recognise the power of the collective voice in shaping a better future for all, as it is in a critical juncture in history.

He said: “We stand at a pivotal moment in history, an intersection where the choices we make and the words that we speak, have the potential to positively shape the future of a world in constant crisis. “Therefore, we lend the voice of our country to the patriotic call for collective action to address the challenges facing our wonderful world. “Nigeria has stunning kaleidoscopic diversity and a vibrant cultural heritage.”