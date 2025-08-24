Parliamentary Bye-elections: Dress Rehearsal For 2027 Polls?

Was August 16 parliamentary bye-elections in some constituencies a rehearsal of the 2027 general elections? Asks ONYEKACHI EZE

Though it was meant to be mere by-elections, just to fill vacancies that occured in National and state legislative houses, but it was like a declaration of war. There were reports of violence, intimidation, vote buying and manipulations, which characterised the elections.

In Kano State, 288 suspected thugs were arrested, for attempt to disrupt the elections in the state. Kano State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abdullahi Haruna, in a post on his verified Facebook page, said the suspects were caught with dangerous weapons.

Haruna had posted, “288 suspected thugs were arrested with dangerous weapons including a pump-action rifle, locally made guns, knives, cutlasses, etc., during the re-run/bye-elections period.”

Police said they are prosecuting 333 thugs, and government officials in Kano State in connecting with the elections.

In Kaduna State, a political party agent was arrested by officials of the Nigerian police and Department of State Service (DSS) with the sun of N25.9 million suspected to be used for vote buying.

And in Ogun State, another party chieftain and two staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were also arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police for alleged electoral malpractice. Ten other persons were arrested in Ogun State for sundry electoral offenses.

At Ikenne/Remo North/Sagamu federal constituency of Ogun State, there were reports of gunshots and ballot box snatching. Though the turnout was low (64 out of 445 registered voters at Remo North; 98 of 953 in Ajegunle, etc), INEC’s Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) failed to recognise elderly voters in several polling units. Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo also complained of BVAS’ delay.

In Dekina-Okura state constituency in Kogi State political thugs reportedly had a field day, preventing election materials from reaching some polling units. An agent of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) in Anyigba was attacked and beaten to coma, for insisting that voting materials must be moved from the Registration Area Centre (RAC) in Anyigba to all polling units.

In Enugu State, the third attempt to conduct Enugu South state constituency was disrupted when Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji and Senator representing Enugu East in the Senate, Senator Kelvin Chukwu, refused to yield ground. The rerun election was between Labour Party candidate, Bright Ngene who is at the moment serving a prison term over a separate community matter, and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sam Ngene. The intervention of INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Enugu, Dr. Chukwuemeka Chukwu, could not douse tension. At about 3 p.m., INEC packed its materials and left under heavy security.

The commission was later to declare the Labour Party candidate winner of the rerun election based on the result of previous election.

In Anambra State, the deputy governor Onyekachi Ibezim, and Commissioner for Environment were held hostage by political thugs and escaped being lynched on election related offense. And in Zamafara State, PDP alleged that a minister deployed full battalion of army, navy, air force, mobilise police men and officials of Department of State Service (DSS), for a supplementary election ordered for only five polling units.

The coalition platform, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), was therefore right to have described the by-elections as dress rehearsal for the 2027 general elections, “a sad reflection of how far the system has been corrupted against the will of the people.”

INEC later declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner in nine out of the 16 constituencies where the bye-election so were held, the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), 2, while the PDP, Labour Party and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) 1 secured one each. The commission had declared the by-election in Kaura Namoda state constituency in Zamfara State inconclusive and scheduled a supplementary poll.

Not unexpected, the ADC did not win any of the elections. The party was adopted as coalition platform on June 2, barely a month and two weeks before the elections, and the interim National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi said it should not be used to judge the strength of the coalition.

On the other hand, Labour Party was not on the ballot because INEC rejected the party’s candidates for improper nomination. The commission told an Abuja Federal High Court that following the April Supreme Court judgement that sacked Julius Abure as National Chairman of the Labour Party, “there were no valid national officers to conduct valid primaries and validly submit the nomination forms” to INEC.

Some commentators see the August 16 parliamentary bye-election so as a rehearsal of the 2027 general elections. Though there were off-cycle governorship elections in four states after the 2023 general elections, the August 16 by-elections was more or less a mini-national election. The elections were conducted in 16 constituencies across 12 states.

Kaduna State governor Uba Sani, mocked his estranged godfather, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai after the by-elections. El-Rufai, immediate Kaduna State governor left the APC and joined the coalition, after he failed to be appointed minister in President Bola Tinubu’s government. He has now pitched tent with the ADC.

Governor Sani at APC stakeholders’ meeting two days after the by-elections told his erstwhile godfather that “elections are not won on social media.”

He said in a statement on X, “There is no ballot box on Twitter. There is no ballot box on Instagram or Facebook. Elections are won at the grassroots, not on social media.”

APC won two state constituencies and a federal constituency in by-elections in Kaduna.

President Tinubu’s spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, equally mocked leading opposition figures in the ADC, and asked coalition leaders, “How is the market now?”

Perhaps, it may be premature to judge the strength of the ADC based on the outcome of the elections. This is because the by-elections were held shortly after the ADC was unveiled as coalition platform. Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who was PDP presidential candidate in 2023 and his Labour Party counterpart, Mr. Peter Obi, are linked to the party. Perhaps, the financial and physical mobilisation by the ruling party and the main opposition party, the PDP for the bye-elections might be for a purpose.

APC probably saw the by-election as supremacy contest between it and the coalition platform, and therefore, everything possible has to be done to prove to its supporters that the coalition is not a threat to the party.

And to the PDP, which lost majority of its leaders and members to the ADC, the by-elections were an opportunity to show that it is still strong and kicking. Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde, said after PDP Stakeholders’ holders meeting in Ibadan on Thursday, that for the fact that the party won a seat in the election and came second in other constituencies “shows that PDP is not dead; PDP is alive.”

But this not withstanding, an electoral system, according to former presidential spokesperson, Dr. Ruben Abati, is one which “would build trust in the electoral system and strengthen the electorate, the prompt punishment of electoral crimes will check the reign of impunity during elections.”

The Nigerian system is lacking in all these. All known electoral laws were said to have been violated during the August 16 parliamentary by-elections. Thugs had a filed day, there was ballot box snatching, voters were intimidated, the BVAS did not work in some place, and there was voting buying.

And as Abati had stated, “Since (the 2023) general election, and the litigations that followed both local and international election monitors and observers have been resilient in urging that more reform is needed ahead of the next general elections in 2027.”

Various recommendations had been made on how to improve the nation’s electoral process. Some of the recommendations include single day voting, the proper definition of electronic transmission, affirmative action for women, statutory enactments on technological innovations such as the INEC Election Results Viewing (IREV), BVAS and Smart Card Reader, as well as the establishment of a National Electoral Offenders Commission.

But is the elections really a yardstick to judge the likely outcome of 2027 general by-elections. Probably not.

The elections were as a result of deaths, resignations, or court-ordered re-runs after the 2023 general elections. They were held in 16 out of 360 federal constituencies and 109 Senatorial districts, 12 states out of 36 and the Federal Capital Territory and 32 Local Government Areas out of 774 LGAs.

Nonetheless, it portends danger that credible election may not be expected in 2027 if the shortcomings were not corrected. INEC should do proper postmortem of the elections, because confidence of Nigerians in the electoral process is waning.