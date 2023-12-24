Parker Destroys Wilder’s Hopes Of Epic Fight With AJ

Joseph Parker has decisively defeated Deontay Wilder on points, shredding the script.

While everyone’s attention was focused on a possible fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder for next year, Parker delivered an almost faultless performance in Saudi Arabia.

The former WBO heavyweight champion, 31, bossed the bout throughout and the judges scored it 118-111, 118-110, and 120-108 in his favour to leave his opponent’s hopes of facing AJ in tatters.

The delighted Kiwi said: “It was a dangerous, tough fight but we trained very hard for this.

“Everyone had other plans, a lot of plans, but this was God’s plan.

“I was really fit. I stayed calm and stayed switched on for every round. Merry Christmas to us.

“I had to be aware all the time. He did catch me a few times on the guard and it’s very hard. If it landed clean it could have been a different story.

READ ALSO:

“This is massive and the best opponent I’ve ever faced. Tyson Fury gave us his time with massively important sparring.

“This was a great finish to the year. I’m back!”

Parker controlled the bout from the first bell and Wilder was left holding on for his dear life in the eighth after a sustained attack.

He finally stirred in the 12th round but it was his opponent who continued to land the more telling shots.

And it came as no surprise when Parker had his hand raised in victory after a fine performance.

Wilder, 38, said: “Well done Joseph, he did a great job avoiding my punches.

“We live to see another day and that is what it’s all about. I just want to go home to my children.”