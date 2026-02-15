Park Dispute Cause Of Eredo Killing – Security Squad

The Edo State Special Security Squad, codenamed Operation Flush Out Kidnappers and Cultists, has linked the early morning killing reported on Friday at Eboh Quarters, Estate Gate, in Oredo Local Government Area, Edo South was not cult-related but stemmed from a dispute over park ticketing activities. Secretary of the squad, Izegaegbe John, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the incident.

He said the security outfit received a distress call at about 6:13 a.m. reporting a killing in the community. Upon arrival, operatives confirmed that the victim, identified as Mr Courage, popularly known as “Dogo,” had been killed.

According to John, preliminary investigations revealed that the incident arose from disagreements connected to park-related issues.

He explained that although the Edo State Government had banned certain ticketing activities, the deceased was allegedly involved in illegal ticketing and was accused by some individuals of not sharing proceeds appropriately.

He stated that the disagreement allegedly led to a conspiracy by some persons who subsequently took his life.

The squad further disclosed that evidence recovered at the scene indicated the use of a 9mm Beretta pistol, with cartridges found during preliminary investigations.

John added that the killing also triggered a reprisal attack at Wire Road by individuals who mistakenly believed certain persons were responsible for the initial incident.

He, however, emphasised that thorough investigations have shown that the matter is not cult-related.

He said, “We must tell you the fact that it is not a cult killing. We have investigated, and investigations are still ongoing.”

John confirmed that several suspects have been arrested and are providing useful information that could lead to further arrests.

He assured residents that the Edo State Special Security Squad remains committed to keeping the state free from cult-related violence and other criminal activities.