Parish Attack: Katung Vows To Use Military Force To Stop Terrorists

After some terrorists burned a Catholic seminarian to death in Fadan Kamantan, a hamlet in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Senator Sunday Katung representing Kaduna South Senatorial District has pleaded with security forces to conduct a one-month intensive military operation on its forest.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the yet-to-be-identified terrorists on Thursday night broke into the home of a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okolo, and set the entire rectory on fire, killing Na’aman Ngofe Danladi, a seminarian.

Speaking on the development in a statement made available to newsmen, Katung bemoaned the catastrophe and claimed that evil had once more invaded their tranquil village,

“I appeal to the security agencies to carry out a one-month intensive operation on the forest around Southern Kaduna to degrade the bandits and kidnappers. Anybody found to be aiding and abetting criminality shouldn’t be spared,” he said

Sen. Katung explained that the resurgence of terrorism on the Kaduna-Kachia Road is a direct affront to the Federal Government and in particular the security agencies saying it was time to take the fight to the criminals.

” I unequivocally condemn this horrific terrorist attack that claimed the life of our young Seminarian.

” Terrorism and violence against innocent citizens should never be justified nor be a part of our daily happening, noting such a cowardly and callous attack on our communities must not be allowed to continue.

“My thoughts are with the victims’ families, friends, and the entire Catholic community in Kaduna South Senatorial District and the entire state. I stand with the people of Fadan Kamanton, the Kurama community, and the Catholic Diocese at this tragic and difficult time.