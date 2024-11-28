Paris: Tinubu Calls For More Investments In Food Security, Solid Minerals, Others

Share

…says Nigeria positioning for more FDI

…offers to partner with France to fight insecurity

President Bola Tinubu has affirmed Nigeria’s strong commitment to enhancing cooperation in key sectors such as food security, energy, solid minerals, education, and defence.

Tinubu gave this commitment on Thursday during a high-profile meeting with President Emmanuel Macron at the prestigious Palais des L’Élysée.

At a joint press conference, Tinubu highlighted the vast, yet largely untapped potential within Nigeria’s agricultural sector and beckoned international investors to capitalize on the nation’s welcoming investment climate.

According to a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President said “The French- Nigeria Business Forum is doing a lot already, but we need to do more on food security. We cannot help but invest in another country.”

He emphasized Nigeria’s flourishing financial sector as a facilitator for foreign investment, particularly from French enterprises, as part of the drive to bolster food security.

“Nigeria’s financial sector is evolving and flourishing. We are also creating grounds for investment in Nigeria’s economy for French nationals, especially in the area of food security.

“It is our responsibility to put together a food security programme for the private sector to come and invest in the country.

“We are working on stability and we are getting closer and closer, but we can do better and better,” the President stated.

He said Nigeria’s economy was being repositioned for more Foreign Direct Investment that would directly impact the livelihood of the citizens.

“I can assure you that Nigeria is open for business and close to this, we have a vibrant youth population that is educated, and ready to be trained in various areas of entrepreneurship and development,” he said.

The President implored the French government to extend to Nigeria training that would develop the youthful population.

“Furthermore, we should de-risk the opportunities in the solid minerals. We have the potential and we have agreed on a deeper and deeper relationship,” the President added.

Tinubu noted that Nigeria, like most African nations, had been preoccupied with tackling issues of food security.

“A starved nation will not care about weather or environment, and in the 21st Century no child should go to bed hungry,” he told the French President and his delegation.

“If an African child is given a glass of milk in a class, there will be no problem in getting him to return and stay in school to learn. The more educated the children are, the better it is for us,” President Tinubu said.

On security, the President noted that there was a need for collective responsibility to fight terrorism.

“Nigeria is a partner in progress. We are ready to partner with France so that we can have security operations that will stop the challenge of migration,” he noted.

He added that the blue economy in Nigeria also provided a huge opportunity for investment, with unexplored potentials in fishery.

“In Lagos, we have tamed the Atlantic ocean. For us, fishery is an important aspect of investment.

“We want to assure the French investment community that Nigeria is open for business. It shall be easy in, and easy out,” the President noted.

Macron acknowledged Tinubu’s state visit as a milestone heralding deeper bilateral relationships, particularly emphasizing collaborative growth in creative industries and youth-focused initiatives.

The French Leader noted that the global humanitarian challenges could only be solved with governments working together.

“We have confidence that you, Mr President will reinforce our relationship with Nigeria, and it will cover the West Coast region, with ECOWAS playing the leading role.

“I will seek your leadership to work as partners of progress. You are the great leader of the great country in Africa.

