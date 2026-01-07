New Telegraph

January 7, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 7, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. Paris Talks: UK,…

Paris Talks: UK, France Would Send Troops To Ukraine In Event Of Peace Deal –Starmer

The UK and France would send troops to Ukraine “in the event of a peace deal” with Russia, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said after Paris talks yesterday.

Starmer said a “declaration of intent”, signed yesterday in Paris, “paves the way for legal framework under which British, French and partner forces could operate on Ukrainian soil”.

Ukraine’s President Zelensky called it as a “huge step forward”, but says it will only be enough “when the war in Ukraine will end”. Meanwhile US envoy Jared Kushner said yesterday marked “a very, very big milestone” with “real backstops” to ensure a Russian invasion wouldn’t happen again, reports the BBC.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

On his part, US Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff said “durable security guarantees and robust prosperity commitments are essential to a lasting peace” and “we think we’re largely finished with security protocols”.

He said he thinks “land options” will be “the most critical issue”, adding they are going to continue the discussion on that and “hopefully we’ll be able to meet – or come up with certain compromises with regard to that”.

Yesterday’s announcement comes after leaders from the so-called Coalition of the Willing met in Paris earlier, to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

At Least 22 Ethiopian Migrants Killed In Road Crash
Read Next

New Chelsea Boss, Rosenior Gets ₦2m Fine Over UK Conviction