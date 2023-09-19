Paris Club Refund: FG Moves to Block $418M Payments to Consultants

The Federal Government has asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to void the promissory notes issued to consultants regarding the Paris Club refund. The suit was filed on behalf of the government by the Attorney General of the Federation, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning and Accountant General of the Federation. The defendants are FSDH Merchant Bank Limited, Ned Munir Nwoko, Gregory Nangor Lar, Riok Nigeria Limited, Prince Orji Nwafor Orizu, Olaitan Bello, Dr. Ted Iseghohi Edwards, and Panic Alert Security System Limited.

The controversial payment of $418 million to consultants (defendants in the suit), who were engaged by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), has become a contentious issue between the three tiers of government.

On September 27, 2021, the Debt Management Office (DMO) issued 62 promissory notes worth $418,953,668 to the defendants as a result of several judgments and orders of mandamus obtained by the defendants. The plaintiffs are contending, among others, that the promissory notes are invalid, having been wrongly issued in violation of relevant laws. They argued that although the promissory notes were executed by the then minister of finance, budget and national planning and the director-general of the DMO, the notes were not signed as required. In a supporting affidavit, Oyinlade Koleosho, a principal state counsel in the Ministry of Justice, said the promissory notes were wrongly and invalidly issued against the assets of the federation.

“The promissory notes in issue were wrongly and unlawfully charged on the assets and revenues of the federation instead of the assets and revenues of the states and local governments, who incurred the applicable loans/debts,” the affidavit reads. According to court documents, FSDH Merchant Bank Limited was issued 10 promissory notes for a total value of $67,925,661.00, at the rate of $6,499,561.00 per note (allegedly for the benefit of Nwoko). Gregory Nangor Lar, who is described as Nwoko’s agent, was issued two promissory notes “for the account/benefit of the second defendant (Nwoko) for the total value of $732,511.00 at the rate of $366,256.00 per note”. Riok Nigeria Limited was issued 10 promissory notes valued at $142,028, 941.00, at the rate of $14,202,895.00 per note.