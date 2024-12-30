Paris-Bound Bizman Nabbed At Abuja Airport For Ingesting 74 Wraps Of Heroin, Cocaine

Share

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested a 48-year-old businessman, Orizu Ifeanyi Arthur, while attempting to board an Air France flight 844 from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja to Paris, France for ingesting 74 wraps of heroin and cocaine.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said Arthur was arrested at the boarding gate of the Abuja airport on Sunday, December 22, during the outward clearance of passengers on Air France.

Babafemi said when he was pulled aside for body scan, he turned down the request claiming his medical condition won’t allow him.

He was thereafter taken into custody for excretion observation during which he excreted a total of 74 wraps of the Class A drugs over a period of seven days.

In his statement, Arthur claimed he owns a shop at Balogun market, Lagos Island where he sells school and travelling bags, adding that he was promised 3,000 Euros upon successful delivery of the consignment in Paris.

He left his base in Lagos for the Abuja airport to connect his Air France flight to Paris, hoping to escape detection.

In another interdiction effort, operatives of the Marine Command of NDLEA at 2:30am on Christmas eve, on Tuesday December 24, intercepted two boats loaded with 1,960 kilograms of Ghanaian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis at the Eleko beach in Lekki area of Lagos and six foreign nationals who brought the consignments from Ghana were arrested during the operation.

They include: two Ghanaians: Godsway John, 38; and Freedom Kelvin, 33; as well as four Beninese: Chegoun Hounsou, 23; Gadabor Nyameto, 47; Adantg Sasa, 34; and Ayao Kayivi, 21.

Also, in Katsina State, a suspect, Ibrahim Shaibu, 35, was arrested in possession of 40 album-size parcels of compressed cannabis sativa weighing 35kg on Christmas day, December 25, at Central Motor Park, Katsina, while another suspect Umar Ahmed, 47, was nabbed along Zaria-Malumfashi road, Katsina with 27 parcels of same psychoactive substance weighing 13.5kg on Saturday, December 28.

A 21-year-old suspect, Kosisochukwu Ozigbo, was arrested at new Lagos road, Benin City, Edo State when the area was raided on Monday December 23, by NDLEA operatives.

Recovered from the sus – pect include: 32,490 pills of tramadol 225mg, 200mg and 100mg; 936 bottles of codeine-based syrup and various quantities of other opioids.

