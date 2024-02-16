Paris 2024: Plumptre Returns As Super Falcons Battle Cameroon

The Nigerian Super Falcons are set to face off against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in a Women’s Olympic Football Tournament qualifying match. The game will mark the return of defender Ashleigh Plumptre to the team, who last played at the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia last year.

Plumptre will join a squad of 21 players, including captain Rasheedat Ajibade, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, five-time African Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala, and forward Esther Okoronkwo.

The match is the third round of the African qualifying series and will determine which team will represent the continent in his summer’s Olympics. The first leg of the fixture will take place at the Stade de la Reunification in Douala, Cameroon on Friday, February 23, while the second leg will be played at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, Nigeria on Monday, February 26.

Other players called up for the game include goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi, defenders Osinachi Ohale and Oluwatosin Demehin, midfielders Deborah Abiodun and Christy Ucheibe, and forwards Toni Payne, Uchenna Kanu and Omo- rinsola Babajide.