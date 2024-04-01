Paris 2024: Operation Bang Banyana In Full Swing As Ajibade, And Others Fly Into Abuja

Captain and chief motivator Rasheedat Ajibade, was be among the early birds as the camp of Nigeria’s Super Falcons yesterday for the African final qualifying fixture for this year’s Women’s Olympic Football Tournament against the Banyana Banyana of South Africa. The two teams, arguably the best women’s football squads on the African continent, are at each other’s jugular for one of the two tickets from Africa for the Paris 2024 Olympics women’s football, with the first leg taking place at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Friday.

The return is scheduled for the Loftus Versfeld arena in Pretoria five days later. Ajibade, whose savvy, skill and sapience helped the Falcons to the Round of 16 at last year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in Down Under, was be joined in the roost by home-based goalkeeper Linda Jiwuaku and defender Jumoke Alani (drafted in following injury to Saudi Arabia based Ashleigh Plumptre) as early birds.

Young defender Shukurat Oladipo, veteran goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi, Japan-based Chidinma Okeke and Spain-based forward Gift Monday are expected in camp early today. The rest of the squad will be in by Tuesday, though USA-based African queen Asisat Oshoala is not expected until Thursday. South Africa’s delegation, including 24 players, will land in Abuja this evening.