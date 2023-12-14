Paris 2024: Nigeria’s Quest for Elusive Olympics Wrestling Gold Medal Continues

For many editions of the Olympic Games, Nigeria has been unable to win a gold medal but in Tokyo 2020, Blessing Oborududu, won the country’s first medal, after clinching silver medal. Ahead 2024 Paris Olympic Games, CHARLES OGUNDIYA, highlights the chances of Nigeria winning her first gold medal with Odunayo Adekuoroye and Oborududu at the forefront

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games was a mixed feeling event for the president of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali, after watching one of his biggest medal prospects, Odunayo Adekuoroye, losing out to Anastasia Nichita of the Republic of Moldova, on account of a fall in the quarterfinal stage of the Women’s Freestyle 57kg, while also watching Blessing Oborududu, achieving a silver medal finish at the same competition. Adekuoroye was leading 8-2 on the scorecard before Nichita achieved the win via VFA (Victory by fall). However, on the other hand, Blessing Oborududu won a historic silver medal, becoming Nigeria’s first-ever medallist in wrestling at the Olympics, since the country’s first participation in the sports in 1980. Oborududu lost 4-1 to her opponent, USA’s Tamyra Mensah-Stock, in the final of the women’s freestyle 68kg, to win the silver medal.

After the performance, Igali, who is also the Commissioner for Sports in Bayelsa State, said the next target will be to lead the team to gold medal performance at the next Olympic Games in Paris, France. The 2024 Olympic Games is just a year away with almost all the countries around the world getting their athletes ready for the games. “Over 10 years ago, we started the process of developing champions,” the former Olympics gold medalist said. “The champions were in different phases; at the African level, at the Commonwealth level and the World level. “We had achieved all three, but the Olympic level had been lacking. Right now, we’ve gotten to the level where we won an Olympic silver medal.

But we are still not there yet because our goal, ultimately, is to win a World Championship gold medal and an Olympic gold medal. “And I think that is going to be very soon. Our target now is, in 2024, we think we would be able to win an Olympic gold medal. And from now to 2024, our target is to win a World championship gold medal.” The team is yet to achieve the World Championships gold medal, although we were looking at the 2023 Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, to achieve that.

Igali hopeful

Under Igali’s watch, Nigeria has won three World Championships medals (three bronze and a silver) – a feat achieved by Odunayo Adekuoroye; claimed five Commonwealth Games gold medals and also produced multiple African champions. According to the Olympic and World Championships gold medalist, the achievements so far, were part of a plan to produce champions at all levels, which he believes will climax with an Olympic and World Championships gold medal on or before 2024. The preparation started with three Nigeria wrestlers winning three medals consisting of two gold and one bronze at the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix. African Champion, Mercy Genesis, won a gold medal in the women’s 50kg category, while World junior bronze medallist, Esther Kolawole, won gold in the women’s 62kg category.

Oborududu won a bronze medal in the women’s 68kg weight class. In the women’s 50kg final, Genesis dismantled Jacqueline Mollo- cana of Ecuador by 15 to 2 points (technical superiority) after also defeating the duo of Erin Golston (USA) and Veronika Rjabolova of North Macedonia 10-0 (technical superiority) in the semi-final and quarter-final respectively. Kolawole (62kg) fought hard to beat Ortega Ashlynn (USA) by 7-0 points in an entertaining final. She had earlier defeated Marisol Nugent (USA) 10 to 0 points (technical superiority) in the quarterfinal afterward and Canadian Miki Rowbottom 7 to 2 points in the semi-final. But Oborududu (68kg) narrowly lost her quarterfinal match to Canadian Olivia Bacco 3 to 2 points which put her in the repechage match where she floored Paulina Danisz of Poland 10 to 0 points; before beating Katerina Lange 10 to 0 points in the bronze medal match.

Igali complained of lack of funds thereby restricting the federation to just three wrestlers unlike the African Championships earlier in the year in Tunisia where the country participated with 19 wrestlers winning 15 medals (9 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze medals) to emerged overall winner. According to Igali, the main reason for the Spanish Grand Prix was to use the platform for the wrestlers to prepare for the World Championship in Serbia in the month of September, which will move them closer to the level he expected of them ahead of the Olympics. He said: “The Spanish Grand Prix is a good platform for the athletes to get ready for the world championships coming up in Serbia in September. “We have identified about eight athletes who should be given these opportunities, but funding constraints meant only three could attend. I am proud of the results accomplished in the tournament.” He added that the trio will compete in Hungary this weekend before attending the annual Governor Diri National Wrestling Classic in Yenagoa between August 1 and 8.

Battling injury

After winning her record-extending 12th consecutive African title, Oborududu revealed on her Facebook page how she went from scars to gold after only recently undergoing a surgical operation. “Late last year, I underwent a surgery as a result of an injury I had picked up while wrestling (I posted a series on my recovery process then here). “It was one of the most trying periods of my life as the period was to determine my fate in my wrestling career. The surgery was successful, but then the next big challenge and question was whether I could return to the mat again. “My healing process begun while I was kept away from the one thing I love doing the most. I had my fears as situations began to present itself through various channels, the impression that I had come to my final bus stop in my career. I battled with such reality.

“However, circumstances not-withstanding, I kept the faith, I believed, I pressed on. Thanks to my friends and family that gave me amazing support and reason to believe during the period. Finally, God came through and I was certified ok to return to the mat against all odds.” She will be looking forward to return to the mat at the World Championships and probably go a step further by winning the gold at the next Olympics in Paris. Fast-forward to the World Championship, Odunayo Adekuoroye became the first Nigerian wrestler to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, after winning the bronze medal in women’s 57kg at the World Championships in Belgrade. Adekuoroye won her third-place fight against Elvira Kamaloglu, defeating her Turkish opponent 9-5 to secure a spot for Paris.

Preparing for Paris 2024

Paris 2024 will be Adekuoroye’s third Olympics and she will be gunning for the elusive medal after disappointments in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. The 29-year-old who missed the African Wrestling Championship earlier this year was charged for her first world title, but lost 6-4 to world No.1 and India’s Sarita Mor in the quarter-finals. She however was able to compete in the repechage which propelled her to winning her third World Championships bronze medal and a spot at next year’s Olympics. Speaking with our correspondent, Adekuoroye, who recently lost her mother, Captain Mother, Omotola Janet Adekuoroye, said qualifying for the Olympics is a thing of joy to her. “I feel so blessed and very happy. After going for almost a year without competing and I still have to come to the World Wrestling Championships to get the slot to the Olympics, honestly, I thank God and I’m proud of myself for qualifying.

“It has been God and encouragement from the president of the federation, Daniel Igali, and also my father, I mean my Spiritual father, Dr Olukoya and his wife, who have played a great role in my success story as an athlete. They have both been my spiritual parents; they have been of great help and have supported me spiritually and financially countless times. I am so blessed to have them in my life. “I am going to sit down with my coach and plan what to do next because we have to look at what is good for me and my career. “It will be the third Olympic Games for me. Winning at the Olympic Games will be a huge success for me and by the grace of God, I’ll work hard and give it all within me to make sure I’m on the podium come Paris 2024, because I have worked hard to be there and I deserve to come away with something this time.”

Medal hopeful

Oborududu, already a celebrated figure in Nigerian wrestling, who won Nigeria’s first medals in wrestling competition at the Olympic Games after winning the silver medal in the women’s 68kg at the Tokyo 2020 Games. She won her record-extending 12th consecutive African title in women 68kg early this year, 2023, showcasing her immense talent and skill on the mat. At the World Championships, she failed to get on the podium, thereby missing out of a slot at next year’s Olympics, but according to a member of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation and the current Acting Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, more Nigerian wrestlers will qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Adeniyi maintained that there is no cause for alarm, despite just one wrestler, Adekuoroye, the only one through to the Games, as he said there are still two more pre-Olympics qualifiers, where he hopes more Nigerian male and female wrestlers will qualify.

“I am very sure there will be one (championships) in March in Egypt and those of our athletes who did not get the ticket, would have the opportunity to do so,” he said. He added that with the quality of wrestlers in camp and the continued training and exposure being given to them, the sky is the limit. Apart from Oborududu’s remarkable feat, several other Nigerian wrestlers showcased their talent and emerged victorious in their respective weight categories at the African Championship. Mercy Genesis, wrestling in the 50kg weight class, claimed her fourth African title with a flawless display of technical superiority, outscoring her opponents 31-0.

Christianah Ogunsanya, competing in her first senior championships, left a lasting impression by winning the gold medal at 53kg. Jumoke Adekoye successfully defended her gold medal from the previous year’s championships, triumph- ing at 55kg. Mercy Adekuoroye, a three-time world medalist, transitioned to a higher weight class and continued her winning streak by capturing the gold at 57kg. Ebi Biogos sealed the Nigerian team’s exceptional performance by winning the gold at 72kg. Biogos overcame tough opponents, including Zaineb Sghaier from Tunisia, to claim the gold medal and contribute to Nigeria’s overall success. In his words, the president of the NWF, Igali, said Nigeria must find a way to deal with funding for sports or “we will continue to make excuses for our subpar achievements at continental and world and Olympic level sports competitions. “The sports lottery must be put to good use and not be politicised if we are to play at the level we ought to. Serious countries are planning ahead for 2028 and 2032 Olympics, we can do the same with the right planning and funding.”