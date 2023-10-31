Paris 2024: Madugu, Ajibade target victory against Ethiopia Lucy

The Super Falcons’ coach and players are looking forward to a resounding victory against The Lucy of Ethiopia in the second leg of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. After coming back from a goal down to draw 1-1 in the first leg away played in Addis Ababa, the team is looking forward to a win so as to qualify for the next round.

The coach of the team, Justine Madugu, said at the weekend that his girls were disappointed by the result in East Africa and keen to step on the pedal at the MKO Abiola National Stadium on Tuesday evening.

“We were not too happy about the result of that first game,” he said. “It’s unfortunate not to win the first leg but we are equally realistic with ourselves. We had some challenges in that game and did our best to quickly surmount them.

“The girls have overcome those challenges and are really determined to make sure they are part of the Olympics next year.” Speaking ahead of the second leg, the team captain during the first leg, Rasheedat Ajibade, said they are looking forward to victory in the game.

Team captain Rasheedat Ajibade added: "The spirit in camp is excellent and we're looking forward to victory. We will work very hard from the first minute because we have no reason to under-rate them; they gave us a scare in the first leg. Our objective is to earn a clear win and make progress in the race."

In her own words, first-choice goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, who was formidable at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in the summer and has been huge for French club Paris FC in the ongoing UEFA Women’s Champions League, assured that the playing body is inspired to brush aside the Ethiopian challenge and look forward to the Olympic ticket after two more rounds of the qualification series.

New-comer Rinsola Babajide, who won her first cap for Nigeria in Addis Ababa, said even though they underperformed during the first leg, they are fired up ahead of the game in Abuja.

Tuesday’s encounter at the MKO Abiola National Stadium will commence at 4 p.m.