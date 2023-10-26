Paris 2024: Falcons’ll Scale Ethiopia Hurdle, Says Rita Nwadike

Former international, Rita Nwadike, has thrown her weight behind the Super Falcons of Nigeria, say- ing the team will surely cross Ethiopia’s hurdle in the race for qualifications for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Speaking with our correspondent, Nwadike said it was a good thing that the ladies came back from a goal down to secure the draw while tripping Nigeria to win the second leg by at least 2-0.

“I am happy that the girls fought hard to come back from a goal down to secure the draw,” she said. “This is their first game after the World Cup, and they didn’t have the luxury of training for like two weeks before the game, so it will surely affect their performance, but I am sure before the second leg, they would have trained more together and given their best in front of the fans.

“We have the quality in the team which was seen by all at the World Cup, so I don’t see Ethiopia stopping us.” Reacting to the below- par performance of Barcelona Ladies striker, Asisat Oshoala, the former midfielder who scored Nigeria’s first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup goal against Canada in the 1995 tournament in Sweden, said there is a need to use the striker more from the bench.