Paris 2024: Falcons chase first Olympics ticket in 16 years to South Africa

Super Falcons are desperate to land a ticket to their first Olympic Games in 16 years as they tackle South Africa this evening in Pretoria in the last match of the qualifying series.

The most successful African women’s team last played in the Olympics in 2008 in Beijing and will be keen on banishing the ghost of failure as they protect their slender 1-0 win cushion recorded in the first leg played in Abuja four days ago.

Rasheedat Ajibade netted a first-half penalty to hand the Super Falcons a 1-0 victory and their first win over the Banyana Banyana in six years. It was also the first defeat for the reigning African champions since a 4-3 defeat to Malawi in the COSAFA Women’s Cup in October.

Nigeria, on the other hand, extended their unbeaten run in a 90-minute match to 14 games with the win in Abuja.

Randy Waldrum’s ladies will look to sustain a record of never having lost to South Africa in that country in senior women’s football.

The gap has become much closer since 19th March 1995, when the Super Falcons humiliated the Banyana 7-1 in front of their fans in Johannesburg in a 1995 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying match. Yet, the fact remains that the Banyana are still looking for a first win over the Falcons in any match played in South Africa.

In 24 previous encounters (with seven played in South Africa), Nigeria have won 15, with five ending in draws and South Africa winning on four occasions. One of the drawn games was the final match of the 11th Women Africa Cup of Nations, which Nigeria eventually won 4-3 after a penalty shootout in Accra.

South Africa’s four wins have been in Bata, Equatorial Guinea (1-0, 2012 Women AFCON); Cape Coast, Ghana (1-0, 2018 Women AFCON); Lagos, Nigeria (4-2, Aisha Buhari Cup) and; Rabat, Morocco (2-1, 2022 Women AFCON)

Of the seven previous encounters inside South Africa, Nigeria has won five, drawing two. The only times the Banyana have been able to hold the Falcons in South Africa were on 12th March 2004 (Athens Olympics qualifier which ended 2-2) and a friendly match on 3rd June 2012 that ended 1-1.