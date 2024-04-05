Paris 2024: Falcons, Bayana In Epic Showdown For Olympic Ticket

Two of Africa’s best teams will clash when Nigeria’s Super Falcons host South Africa at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja today in the first leg of the final qualifying playoff for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The Super Falcons have been dominating women’s football for nearly four decades, clinching nine out of eleven African Championships and appearing in every edition of the World Cup.

However, South Africa have emerged as a formidable contender, surpassing Ghana and Cameroon to rival Nigeria’s supremacy. Although South Africa narrowly missed out on winning the 2018 WAFCON, they rebounded triumphantly to seize the title for the first time in 2022.

The Banyana Banyana showcased their mettle, progressing to the knockout stage of the World Cup last year and now setting their sights on qualifying for the Olympics for the third time in four editions. Under the astute guidance of head coach Desiree Ellis, South Africa has evolved into a formidable force, with star forward Thembi Kgatlana leading the charge. The Racing Louisville striker, aged 27, boasts an impressive tally of 13 goals in 34 games for her country, a pivotal factor in South Africa’s unbeaten streak of eight games, comprising six victories and two draws.

However, Nigeria is renowned for matching power, talent, and determination. With an unbeaten streak spanning 12 matches across various competitions, save for a penalty shootout loss to England at the World Cup, the Super Falcons exude confidence. Moreover, Nigeria holds the historical edge in encounters against South Africa, triumphing in six matches, drawing two, and succumbing in four out of twelve clashes. Yet, recent trends favour the Banyana Banyana, who have emerged victorious in the last three meetings decided in regulation time, including a memorable 2-1 triumph in the 2022 WAFCON group stage and a resounding 4-2 win in Lagos during the 2021 Aisha Buhari Cup, marking the Super Falcons’ most significant defeat against their South African counterparts.

Coach Randy Waldrum is most likely to stick to his tested-and-trusted World Cup rearguard, including goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and defenders Michelle Alozie and Osinachi Ohale. In the absence of the injured Oluwatosin Demehin and Ashleigh Plumptre, Alozie could move to left back to give returnee Chidinma Okeke the space on the right, with youngster Shukurat Oladipo likely to pair Osinachi in the centre.