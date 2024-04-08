Paris 2024: Ajibade Wants Nigerians To Believe In Super Falcons

Captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, is urging Nigerians to stand behind the Super Falcons as they set their sights on qualification for the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament in France. With a fiery rematch against the Banyana Banyana in Pretoria looming, Ajibade’s plea comes after her decisive penalty secured a narrow victory for Nigeria in the first leg in Abuja.

“We are not under any illusions. It is going to be a big and tough fight. For us, we have 90 minutes standing between us and the longelusive ticket to the Olympics and we will give it our all. “We want Nigerians to believe in the Super Falcons. The players are motivated by the keen desire to play in the Olympics. I have played at every tournament you can think of, except the Olympics.

The time to do it is now,” she said. The players trained in the premises of their hotel on Saturday morning and also trained at the MKO Abiola National Stadium yesterday morning, before departing Abuja for Lagos aboard an Air Peace flight, to connect their flight to South Africa last night. Nine-time African champions Nigeria arrived in Johannesburg yesterday morning, and then do a one-hour road trip to Pretoria.

They are scheduled to have the official training at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium by 7.30 pm (6.30 pm Nigeria time today Chinwendu Ihezuo, Jennifer Echegini and Esther Okoronkwo had opportunities to add to the scoreline on Friday evening, but Banyana Banyana goaltender Kaylin Swart affirmed her reputation as one of the best goalkeepers in African women’s football with some brilliant saves.