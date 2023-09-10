Parents, Wards: Bearing Burdens of School Fees Hikes

Parents and students have lately been at the receiving end of hikes in school fees. With over 20 million children estimated to be out of school, there are fears that that figure could rise. LADESOPE LADELOKUN writes on the need to increase access to education by reviving the economy

Like the proverbial dog licking its vomit, Mrs Margaret Okorie, a petty trader in the Ofada area of Ogun State, is now compelled to enrol his only son in a public school she had no decent word to describe. Until the death of her husband two years ago, the mother of four had vowed never to have anything to do with the only public primary school in her community, citing the proliferation of unkempt children in the said school and far from conducive learning environment as her reasons.

But as schools resume on September 18, she would join other citizens in picking up a registration form for her son, Em- manuel. According to her, her son’s former school had increased her 7-year-old boy’s fees from N35,000 to N55,000 – an amount she said she could no longer afford,especially with three other children to cater for. “Look at what I’m selling here. There is no way I would be able to pay the new fees.

I’m not happy taking my son to a public school but that’s the only option left for me now. I’m a widow with no support from anywhere since my husband’s death. It is my desire to give my children the best education but I won’t kill myself if I can’t ”

Education as best legacy parents bequeath to their children

In fact, Article 26 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights specifically affirms the right of everyone to education. However, tucked between reality and right, a number of parents are left groaning over the hike in school fees as primary and secondary schools begin new sessions across Nigeria.

With 20 million children estimated to be Out-of-School in Nigeria by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in a report published in September 2022, by the UNESCO Institute for Statistics (UIS) and the Global Education Monitoring (GEM), stakeholders fear the figure could balloon amid inflation and other harsh economic realities.

Meanwhile, in spite of the worries about what is considered an alarming figure of out-of-school children, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), through its communications specialist, Geoffrey Njoku, in 2022 ,said 70 per cent of school children in Nigeria were not benefitting from quality education.

Deemed as not only a right but a passport to human development that opens doors and expands opportunities,education, the United Nations says,is the single best investment countries can make to build prosperous, healthy and equitable societies. For some stakeholders, however, the decrepit state of public schools will continue to make the only option- private schools- available attractive; something they describe as a barrier to accessing quality education by the less privileged,and by extension, a threat to a healthy and equitable society.

However, disturbed by the tag of insensitivity attached to private school owners in some quarters over rocketing school fees , the President of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPSS), Otunba Yomi Odubela, in a chat with Sunday Telegraph, explained that the economic policies of the government in recent times could be said to have adverse effects on Nigerians, including the proprietors of private schools.

Nigerians, he said, have been plunged further into poverty as a result of the various government policies like fuel subsidy removal and deregulation of the downstream petroleum industry, coupled with the new exchange rate policy and high interest loans. He said that government policies should be directed toward improving the living conditions of the populace and not inflicting more hard- ships on them.

“This is not good for a country where reports have shown that before these policies, over 130 million Nigerians had been in multidimensional poverty,” he said. In its 2022 Multidimensional Poverty Index Survey released last year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had disclosed that 63 per cent of persons within Nigeria, 133 million, were living in poverty.

More parents lament

Initially, John Wahab, an accountant re- siding in the Sango area of Ogun State, had contemplated changing his children’s school but a background check revealed that all the schools visited by his wife raised school fees. Satisfied with the quality of teaching in his children’s present school, he shelved the plan. “This is unavoidable. Education is very important to every parent.

The situation of the country has led to the increment, and this is about 40 per cent different from what we have been paying before. In my case, when my wife told me, at first, I felt bad about it but later, when I asked her to find out from other schools, it was actually the same story.

I wanted to change their schools to a lesser one but I had to look at other factors, the quality of education the schools offer and other logistics like distance, easy accessibility and the convenience. “All these are for security purposes too. My first daughter has just finished her common entrance.

So, she is having a new beginning and her younger sister is just a fresher in crèche. So, the bills will be much in terms of buying new uniforms and new things entirely. This is a beginner’s enrolment. The boy has just moved into another class, where I will only buy books and pay fees.

As I’m talking to you, I only depend on God,” he told Sunday Telegraph For a web designer, Ayo Adejare, in the Ketu area of Lagos, the hike in school fees is not unexpected. “You can’t blame them now. The prices of things have gone up and school fees cannot be an exception. “It is not easy o. I have not even completed the payment for my children.”

Reacting, a cleric, Oladele Odulana, who lives in the outskirt of Ikorodu said: “There is no hike in school fees yet in my area here. You know my area here is rural, and schools are many. So, there is competition.” Niyi Adesina, a data analyst with a pri- vate firm, resides in the Igando area of Lagos.

For him, changing his son’s school is about getting value for money despite the hike in school fees. “School fees have been increased by 30 per cent. Also prices of textbooks have increased and exercise books have increased. But, I’m changing my son’s school,not because of an increase in school fees but because I’m not pleased with the quality of teaching the school is giving my son.

He is going to a better school.” Friday Abumere, a private school teacher in the Ikorodu area of Lagos, tells his story : “My son’s school increased the fee from N50,000 to N110,000. And it doesn’t include the bus and other concomitant levies. He’s still at home till I get him another school. I honestly can’t cope with the new fees.”

Sharing her experience with Sunday Telegraph, Moji Olatunde, a business- woman in the Bayeku area of Ikorodu, said most parents in her son’s school now avoid school bus because the charge has been increased by 100 per cent, noting that the tuition fees have almost doubled. “Generally, schools increased the fees. Most parents no longer use school bus. School bus used to be filled but now, it’s scanty. Initially, parents paid N25,000.

We were then asked to pay N50,000. Most people are switching to cheaper schools. Some of these schools employ secondary school leavers. People are not happy.They see their leaders enjoy while they suffer. That’s why people rejoiced when soldiers took over in other African countries.”

Also, Rotimi Adebayo is a businessman in the Magboro area of Ogun State. With three children in Pearl Academy in the same area, Adebayo said he would now cough up N300,000 per term for his children after tens of thousands climbed what he paid as school fees for each child, excluding books and other expenses.

According to him, he would no longer pay the N150,000 charge attached to the use of the school bus for his three children, stating that he had settled for another alternative.

Universities not spared

Recently, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) , like a number of Nigerian universities, announced adjustments in its fees , which it said its implementation would take effect from the first semester of 2023/2024 academic session. According to the school, the hike was a response to the prevailing economic realities and the need for the university to be able to meet its obligation to its students, staff and municipal service providers, among others.

But, the adjustments have triggered protests from some stakeholders, who described it as insensitive. According to the school, students of the institution studying medicine, who previously paid N19,000 will now pay N190,250 while for courses that require laboratory and studio, students are to pay N140,250, among other adjustments.

Only on Wednesday, police operatives were said to have fired teargas canisters and rubber bullets at University of Lagos students, who stormed the streets to protest the hike in school fees. Like UNILAG, University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Federal University, Lafia (FULAFIA), Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare (FUHSA) ,University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare (FUHSA) , Federal University, Dutse (FUD) Federal University, Kashere (FUKASHERE), University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), Bayero University Kano (BUK) and Niger Delta University (NDU) ,are examples of schools that have raised tuition fees lately.

We’re not immune to effects of tanking economy – NAPSS President

In further defence of proprietors of private schools on hike in school fees, Odubela said private school owners were not immune to the effects of Nigeria’s tanking economy. According to him, private school owners operate within a harsh business environment as the cost of running schools have shot up.

“I can confirm that the continued in- crease in the costs of running schools have been challenging to school owners as a result of the high inflation rate the country is currently experiencing and the turbulent business environment. It is instructive to note that Private Schools also operate within the same turbulent business environment and are not immune to the negative impact of the downturn in the economy.

“As we speak, a lot of private schools are struggling to survive. Therefore, for private schools to continue to stay afloat in this turbulent environment, where they have to meet increasing operating costs, private schools must as a matter of necessity adjust their charges, especially in the areas where the increasing costs will directly impact services. For instance, school bus services, et al.

Fortunately, the majority of the parents are aware of the challenges, and private school owners and PTAs have been engaging regarding the adjustments to the costs and fees charged to minimise the impact,” he told Sunday Telegraph In spite of what he described as a turbulent business environment, Odubela dismissed fears of threat to the survival of private schools as most owners are aware of the need to embrace a costcutting strategy by prioritizing activities and projects that have a direct impact on learning.

Meanwhile, Private school owners in Edo State, under the aegis of Coalition of Private Schools, have threatened to boycott the September 11 resumption date in the state due to harsh policies. The group, which consists of Association for Formidable Educational Development (AFED), Association Of Private Schools Owners of Nigeria, (APSON) and the National Association of Proprietors Of Private Schools (NAPPS), said the move was its last resort as every effort to meet with Governor Godwin Obaseki over their plight hit a brick wall.

Speaking during an address delivered by Dr Lemmy Russel, State Chairman of NAPPS, the association lamented that its members were being overburdened with Corporate Tax by the Federal Inland Revenue as well as Personal Income Tax and annual renewal by the state government. New Telegraph (a sister publication to Sunday Telegraph)reported that private school owners said different officials would come around to collect one fee or the other in the name of government agents.

“We, therefore, appeal for a stakeholders meeting of the three association leaders to have a dialogue in order to address the plights of private schools in Edo State. Scrap the huge Annual Renewal Fee or have one consolidated fee/Tax payable by private schools as against the numerous bills charged. “Fund/Loan be made available to private schools at a very low interest rate with a period of at least, 5 years to pay back.

This will help drive the implementation of disarticulation policies of schools and improve the learning environment in schools. A committee composed of association leaders, Ministry of Education Representatives and other critical stakeholders in education be set up to meet and review the policy checklist and deliberate on its implementations,” the coalition said.

It’s illegal to increase school fees without consent from education ministry, parents – NAPTAN

Baring his mind on the vexed issue of hike in school fees, the President, National Parent Teacher Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN) ,Haruna Danjuma, said it was illegal for school owners- private or public- to arbitrarily increase school fees. Speaking during a phone interview with Sunday Telegraph, Danjuma said school owners must seek the consent of the Ministry of Education in their states and the Parent Teacher Association of their respective schools to raise fees.

“As for the private institutions, it is clear to everyone that they commercialize education. As for the government, there is government policy on free and compulsory education. So, you hardly can find any basic school(primary and junior secondary school) charging school fees. There could be other charges. As for the school fees, no public school on basic education charges school fees.

Like I said, there could be charges like PTA, textbooks and other learning materials. For the private schools, they cannot on their own charge any amount without the approval of the PTA of that school. But things have changed. They are doing it the way they want it. You hardly can have schools that have PTA in private schools. Sometimes, they just sit with the chairman of the school and do what they like.

That’s why if we get to know that kind of school,we sanction them and get them to do what is right. “You can’t outrightly increase fees without the consent of the PTA. And again, it has to go through the normal procedure. It has to go through the Ministry of Education, the Honourable Commissioner in that ministry must act on it, pass it to the Permanent Secretary at state level and to the Director of Schools, where it will reach the table of the Desk Officer of the PTA.

This procedure must be followed and consent must be sought before school fees can be increased in any school – public or private.Parents must be aware of their rights.” Meanwhile, speaking on its engagement with the government on how to protect private school owners, Odubela said NAPSS had renewed its call for the establishment of an Education Bank.

“NAPPS as a responsive association has continued to engage with appropriate government agencies at the state and federal levels to ensure that private schools are carried along as regards government policies and programmes to ensure that private school operations are not threatened in any way by these policies.

“This is in addition to requests we have tabled before them to see how issues of multiple taxation for private schools can be solved. Also, we have appealed to them to consider the issue of establishing an Education Bank, where concessionary interest on loans can be advanced to school owners,” he explained. Odubela further stated that NAPSS had also appealed to the government for the inclusion of private schools in government palliative programmes for workers in private education sub-sectors.