Parents Should Raise Children In God’s Way, Says Adeboye

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has called on parents to raise their children in God’s way and be firm in ensuring they serve God.

Adeboye, said not doing this would ruin parents’ future as children represent the tomorrow of their parents. Speaking on ‘Greater Tomorrow’ at RCCG National headquarters, Ebute Metta, Lagos, during the March Thanksgiving and special prayer service for youths, young professionals, young adults and their families; which coincides with his 83rd birthday, the octogenarian also called on children to obey and honour their parents, as therein also lies a secured future.

He stated: “…When I was younger I’m still young I’m only 83 now, but when I was much younger there is a proverb in Yoruba land .because in those days they beg the farmers to send their children to school.

“They said ‘you are asked to train your child, you say you are building a house’, they said the child you don’t train will sell the house you say you are building.

“Your children represent your tomorrow…Don’t say let him do whatever he likes if you allow him to do whatever he likes you are ruining your future I know parents particularly those of you who claim you are highly sophisticated, highly educated and you claim that so well you know life more than anyone else.”

