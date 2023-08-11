Parents Should Place Value On Their Female Children –Anumah

Pervasive gender ideologies at the household and community levels always favour boys over girls and promote differential educational opportunities and outcomes. In many African traditions, the birth of the male child is more celebrated than that of a female because it is believed that the male child would keep the family name so that the lineage would not be cut off. Consequently, the female child is denied the opportunity to go to school as it is considered a waste of resources.

Female children are confined to domestic chores; she is considered to be only fit in the kitchen and the house and she doesn’t have to go to school. This orientation makes her not realise her full potential. Illiteracy is another major challenge of girl-child education. There is poor enlightenment about the benefits of educating a girl-child and so many illiterate parents see no reason a girl-child should go to school.

It is against this background that Felicia Anumah, professor of Endocrinology & Diabetology, with over 30 years’ experience in clinical practice and research advised parents to value their female children and train them to become what God wants them to be.

Changing narrative

Anumah who is the Director, Centre for Diabetes Studies at the University of Abuja, said: “In 1987 when I was doing my youth service in the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department, a woman came for a delivery and she had a female baby. “I was a very young doctor then; when her husband came he hissed and turned back upon hearing that the newly delivered baby was a girl without asking about how the wife and the child were doing and that made an impact on me.

Like a child and with the help of God I decided that I will change the narrative that a girl child is important. I made up my mind to prove to the world that a female is a child. I believe the bible and it says God created them male and female in His image. Therefore, I see myself the same way God sees me.

“There is something special God has put in females that does not exist in the male children. Females have inner strength but males have physical strength. Women should see themselves the way God sees them and let them hold their heads high to showcase what God has put in them. Parents with female children should value them because they don’t know where God is taking those children to.”

Speaking on her inspiration, she noted that: “God has a purpose for my life; I am connected to Him in Christ Jesus. That is why I am able to realise that vision and run with that vision so that purpose can be fulfilled. I grew up like every other female child in Nigeria. My parents sent me to school.

I studied Medical Science and when I finished, the God that knew where he had planned to take me to, he directed me to specialise in Internal Medicine with Endocrinology subspecialty. “And after I finished something in me told me to go into the university system and that was how I became a Professor of Medicine. Similarly, that was how the journey started till I arrived at where I am today and the little impact I have been able to make is actually what being connected to God can make one realise.”

Gender policy

On women’s political participation she said: “When you give women responsibility, they do it well and they pay more attention to details. If President Bola Tinubu understands this, he is going to involve more women to get good results.” Recall that the Federal High Court ordered the Federal Government to enforce the National Gender Policy by allotting 35 percent of appointments in the public sector to women.

Investing in girls’ education transforms communities, countries and the entire world. Girls who receive an education are less likely to marry young and more likely to lead healthy, productive lives. They earn higher incomes, participate in the decisions that most affect them, and build better futures for themselves and their families. According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), girls’ education strengthens economies and reduces inequality.

It contributes to more stable, resilient societies that give all individuals – including boys and men the opportunity to fulfil their potential. “But education for girls is about more than access to school. It’s also about girls feeling safe in classrooms and supported in the subjects and careers they choose to pursue including those in which they are often under-represented.”

As suggested by the United Nations Population Fund, in underdeveloped countries, one in every three girls is married before reaching the age of 18. In a region where a girl receives seven or more years of education, the wedding date is delayed by four years and increased participation in school reduces fertility rates over time. Education also empowers a woman’s wallet by boosting her earning capabilities.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, also known as UNESCO, a single year of primary education has shown to increase a girl’s wages later in life by 20 percent. Gross domestic product also soars when both girls and boys are being offered educational opportunities.

When 10 percent more women attend school, GDP increases by three percent on average. It is said that when women are provided with equal rights and equal access to education, they go on to participate in business and economic activity. Increased earning power and income combat against current and future poverty through feeding, clothing and providing for entire families. The sustainability and progress of all regions depend on the success of women across the globe.

As former US President Barack Obama said while ad- dressing the United Nations General Assembly in 2012: “The future must not belong to those who bully women. It must be shaped by girls who go to school and those who stand for a world where our daughters can live their dreams just like our sons.”