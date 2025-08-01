Parents, Pupils Of Abia Tuition-Free School Appeal For Support

The parents, pupils and students of an NGOrun tuition-free school in Abia State, Martha’s Dream Academy, have appealed to governments, individuals and organisations to support the school’s commitment to raising and giving hope to indigent children to acquire formal education free of charge.

Speaking at the graduation of the first set of the final Senior Secondary students, the Head Teacher, Martha’s Dream Academy, Umuzam Ekenobizi, Umuahia South LGA, Miss Florence Nneoma Obi, outlined some of the challenges, including absence of permanent and befitting site, transportation for students/ pupils, as well as feeding.

This year’s event was significant as it marked the first graduation of the secondary arm with many of them having just completed their WAEC and NECO examinations, but the Academy obviously lacks the capacity to cope with the increasing pupils/students population.

Obi declared that the school has not recorded any failure in all its external examinations since inception in 2017, saying, “but while we celebrate these academic triumphs, we must confront the reality of our challenges”.