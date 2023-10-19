Parents Protest As UNILAG Asks Students To Bring Their Own Mattresses

Parents are currently protesting at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) after the institution asked students staying on campus to bring their own mattresses and personal items to the halls of residence due to health reasons.

New Telegraph reports that the management of UNILAG cited ongoing hostel renovations as a reason for this request.

This new development is, however, coming at a time when parents are already grappling with the burden of higher tuition, hostel fees, and other related expenses, which initially saw a significant increase but was later reduced following protests

It would be recalled that Parents and students had raised concerns about the increase in tuition recently implemented by the university.

UNILAG’s Head of the Information Unit, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, defended the decision, stating that providing their own bedding was a common practice and that the school was working on making the hostels more conducive for students.

Expressing their disapproval, a parent of an anonymous student expressed dismay at the university’s request, describing it as a downgrade in the quality of services provided by UNILAG.

Another parent who spoke on the development said, “UNILAG is becoming a secondary school where students are asked to come to school with their beddings. It’s unbelievable. This is a university that has just increased tuition and hostel fees.”

However, the spokesperson for the university, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, has provided clarification, explaining that the directive for students to bring their mattresses and certain personal belongings when resuming is motivated by health considerations.

Alaga-Ibraheem noted that students bringing beds to the hostel is not a new practice; notwithstanding, the institution is also working on renovating various hostels.

He said, “We asked the students to come with their own beddings for health reasons. That has been the practice for some time. It is not new. We are also working on the renovation of the various hostels. Some of them would be fully renovated before the students resume later in the month.

“Those whose renovation works might not be completed before the students resume, we are going to continue to work on them. We are working to make the hostels conducive for the students.

“As for the complaints that the hostel fees should be enough for the school to provide those items, we all know the situation in the country and the cost of the items. N65,000, for instance, as a hostel fee for a year is not expensive going by what people pay for private accommodation.

“The management is mindful of the welfare of the students, and we are making all efforts to make their stay on campus comfortable.”