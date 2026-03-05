Parents, Politicians Charged On Morality, God-Fearing Leadership

A Muslim scholar, Alhaja Abiyemi Suwebah Abdulateef, has urged parents to prioritise the moral upbringing of their children while calling on politicians to govern with transparency and the fear of God.

Abdulateef made the call while delivering a Ramadan lecture organised by the Yoruba Progressive Forum (YPF) at Sanusi Event Hall, Admos Hotel, Akoda, Ede, Osun State.

The lecture, themed “Building Society and Good Governance,” brought together members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as political activities intensify ahead of the August 15 governorship election in the state.

Abdulateef said societal development must begin from the home, stressing that values instilled in children ultimately shape the wider society.

“Face your children, nurture them, build them, they are your future. We’ll build our home before building society. We’ll build our home with obedience to Almighty Allah. Train your children with good behaviour,” she said.

She warned political leaders against dishonesty during electioneering campaigns, noting that accountability before God should guide public office holders.

Alhaji Lateef Olalekan, popularly known as Asiri Ede and the National Coordinator of the YPF, said the programme was the sixth edition of the forum’s annual Ramadan lecture.

He urged residents to support the governorship ambition of Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO) and called on Muslims to make good use of the Ramadan period through prayers and righteous conduct.

“We thank Almighty Allah for witnessing another Ramadan and for the success of this sixth edition of our lecture. I want to urge our people to continue to pray for our leaders and for the peace of our state. Ramadan is a time for piety and reflection. We should use this period to pray for the success of our party and support AMBO so that he can move Osun forward,” he said.

Also speaking at the programme, Oluomo Sunday Akere, Osun State Coordinator of Renewed Hope Ambassadors, described the annual Ramadan lecture as a forum to pray for the nation, political leaders, and the success of the party’s candidates.

According to him, the lecture was organised in honour of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and aimed at seeking divine guidance for the country and its leadership.

“In whatever we do, we need prayers. It is always a thing of joy when we come together to pray for our nation, to pray for our president, to pray for our state, and to pray for the success of our gubernatorial candidate,” Akere said.

Also speaking at the programme, a senatorial aspirant for Osun West Senatorial District, Engineer Dr. Rasheed Olawale Oluogun, criticised the Osun State Government over what he described as poor financial accountability, questioning the management of over N1 billion he said enters a state account monthly.

“If you look at the dynamics of what is happening currently in Osun State, you will see that there are a lot of problems. Look at the recent money that has been swallowed in the state. Over N1 billion is going into an account on a monthly basis that we can’t even account for. So there is need for a change,” he said.

Oluogun said the Ramadan lecture was organised to enlighten party members and supporters as political activities intensify in the state.