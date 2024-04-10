Parents Of US School Gunman Sentenced To Prison

The parents of a Michigan teenager who shot dead four students have each been sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison. The max sentence was seven years, but prosecutors pushed for more. James and Jennifer Crumbley, the first parents of a US school shooter to be convicted, appeared together for the first time in months at yesterday’s sentencing hearing.

Both expressed regret about their son’s attack, as their lawyers pushed to minimise their prison sentence. In a landmark case, jurors in separate trials found each parent of shooter Ethan Crumbley guilty of involuntary manslaughter earlier this year. Judge Cheryl Matthews said that the expanded sentence of 10 to 15 years was “to act as a deterrent” and reflected the parents’ failure to stop the attack, reports the BBC.