Parents of two kidnapped children send SOS to Ebonyi gov, security agencies

Friday, December 22, 2023, will for ever remain an unpleasant day in the lives of Mr and Mrs Sunday Odeh, who live in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital. On this fateful day, kidnappers abducted two of their children – Master Chisom Odeh, 7, and Miss Divine Odeh, 4, – in front of their residence.

Traumatic

Since then the couple remained traumatised and in distress as to the whereabouts of their two children. To compound the agony of the family, Odeh, who is the breadwinner of the family, has lost his job and is presently in need of urgent medical intervention. The couple, who hail from Enyigba in Abakaliki Local Government Area of the state, have cried out and sent Save Our Souls (SOS) messages to the Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, and Commissioner of Police, Augustina Ogbodo, to urgently intervene to rescue their children. Odeh is a trailer driver while his wife, Esther, used to be a petty trader but had to quit the business due to her eye problems.

70 days

They lamented that more than 70 days after the abductions, nothing has been heard about the fate of their children. Therefore, they have appealed to the authorities to expedite action to avoid any harm to them. Kidnaping has become a common place incident in Nigeria, as across the country, nowhere seems to be no safe haven anymore as abduction for ransom has assumed a dangerous dimension. This as the twin evil of banditry and insurgence continue to hold sway across the North West and North East and occasionally spreading to other parts of the North. The most disheartening part of this unfolding sad saga that has held the nation in its throes, is that despite the seemingly efforts of the governments at all levels, to stem the tide, the menace has not abated but rather is even spreading.

Organised business

It is now become an organised business, with various linkages spread across the country. The nation has witnessed the commercialisation of humanity, which is akin to modern day slavery. Today, not only the wealthy and those highly placed that are victims of this organised crime but rather, it has cut across all strata of society, with no one free from their dragnet or crutches, including children, teenagers, youths, men and women as well as the aged and clerics. Globalisation has not only stimulated the movement of capital, goods and services, but the movement of all categories of people from one end to another. The masterminds of human trafficking are individual criminals and organised criminal groups, who often employed the services of relatives or other known persons to the victims. Narrating the ugly incident to this reporter at their residence, the father of the victims, Odeh, said that he was away in Benin City, the Edo State capital, when he received a distressed telephone message from his wife on the incident. According to him: “My wife informed me that she went to the market to buy food stuffs, when she came back she could not find the children again.”

Anguish

Sobbing uncontrollably, Odeh cried out to the state governor and the security agencies, saying: “I’m appealing to my state government, the police and other spirited individuals to assist us in the rescue of our children.” Odeh disclosed that the matter was reported to the Central Police Station (CPS) in Abakaliki at the time of the incident, but sadly, nothing positive has come out of this. “Even before I returned from Benin, I had sent money to them to help mobilise them,” he revealed of the efforts made by him so far. He noted sadly that in a bid to find his children, he has spent all his life saving, including the sale of his land. According to him: “I have visited prayer houses, herbalists to no avail, all those places they are doing special prayers, the person said I should give him N150, 000. “Before then I have already spent N480, 000, I spent another N230, 000 and in Benue State I spent N150, 000. Some of the times I fight the thought of committing suicide, and if I leave this woman (his wife) she will die. “If I die now, the remaining two children still alive will suffer.” Corroborating his husband’s sad tales and lamentation, the wife, Esther Odeh, described the incident as pathetic and unfortunate. “I cannot sleep, the thing is troubling my mind, any place I go, my first daughter will follow me because of my bad sight,” she said. Speaking further she said: “My missing daughter, Divine, was the one assisting me to move around because of my poor sight, life has become worse since her disappearance.” Reacting, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ebonyi State Police Command, DSP Joshua Ukandu, said that the incident was suggestive it might be a case of kidnap. “No demand for ransom has been made, we are investigating the case, we will not relent until the children were found,” he disclosed. This is as he noted: “The only issue is that there are no obvious leads, signals sent to different commands to be able to get any information on maybe people that were recovered or rescued from other commands.”